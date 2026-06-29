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What Verstappen really thinks about Antonelli's championship lead

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What Verstappen really thinks about Antonelli's championship lead

Max Verstappen has described Andrea Kimi Antonelli's championship-leading rookie season at Mercedes as "something incredible", telling La Gazzetta dello Sport that he never doubted the 19-year-old Italian's ability to handle the pressure of fighting for the title. Antonelli currently leads the world championship, and Verstappen, who has emerged as a mentor figure to F1's latest generation, believes the young driver is proving exactly what he expected.

Verstappen's endorsement carries weight. The four-time world champion was himself thrust into F1 at 17, but spent years building towards title contention. Antonelli, by contrast, is already battling at the front in his first season, a trajectory Verstappen sees as validation of the Italian's readiness for the highest level.

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"I know Kimi well. We built a good relationship last year and I never doubted his great talent," Verstappen said. "He is doing something incredible this season. He is nineteen and already fighting for the world championship. I arrived in Formula 1 early, but I had to wait a long time before I could fight for the title. He, on the other hand, has shown that with a very competitive car he can immediately handle the pressure at the front of the field and hold his own in a stressful environment."

A mentor to the new wave

Verstappen has made no secret of his affinity with the new generation breaking through into F1. Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto, a close friend of the Dutchman, has been known to seek advice from Verstappen during race weekends. The relaxed dynamic between Verstappen and the sport's youngest arrivals stands in contrast to the more guarded relationships that often define the paddock.

When asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport whether he enjoys spending time with the rookies, Verstappen responded enthusiastically. "Absolutely! They are all very nice, from Antonelli to Bortoleto, and it is great to see how these young talented guys break through and immediately deliver fantastic work," he said. "Age doesn't matter that much to me. If I like you and get along well with you, it doesn't matter if you are ten years older or younger. These guys are just very intelligent and easy to deal with, and I am glad I have built a good relationship with them."

What Antonelli's rise means for F1

Antonelli's ascent to championship contention in his debut season represents a significant shift in how F1 evaluates young talent. Mercedes' decision to promote him directly from junior categories was met with scepticism in some quarters, but his performance has silenced doubters. Verstappen, who faced similar scrutiny when Red Bull elevated him as a teenager, recognises the broader significance.

"I think it is great for the sport to see someone like him at the front, especially because he is above all a fantastic person," Verstappen added. His comments suggest he sees Antonelli not just as a skilled driver, but as someone capable of carrying the sport forward in the years ahead.

The championship context

Antonelli's ability to lead the standings while navigating the intense scrutiny of a rookie season speaks to both his raw speed and his mental resilience. Verstappen's own path to dominance was built on years of experience before Red Bull delivered him a title-winning car in 2021. Antonelli's immediate impact raises questions about whether the traditional model of gradual development still applies in an era of sophisticated simulators and data-driven preparation.

For Verstappen, the answer appears clear. Antonelli's success is not a fluke, but the result of genuine talent meeting opportunity. Whether the Italian can sustain his form through the second half of the season will determine if this becomes a defining rookie campaign or a cautionary tale about early promise. Verstappen, at least, is betting on the former.

F1 News Max Verstappen Andrea Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Mercedes

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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