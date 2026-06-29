user icon
icon

Red Bull intensifies talks with Verstappen's manager as exit looms

<< Return to the news list
Red Bull intensifies talks with Verstappen's manager as exit looms

Red Bull Racing held another round of talks with Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen on Saturday, seeking to secure the four-time world champion's long-term future as a performance clause in his contract threatens to open an unexpected exit window. The meeting took place shortly before qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's senior leadership pressing for clarity while Verstappen withholds any commitment until the team demonstrates it can return to competitiveness.

Oliver Mintzlaff, the Red Bull executive overseeing the Formula 1 project, was seen in discussion with Vermeulen at the Red Bull Energy Station in Spielberg. The urgency stems from a clause in Verstappen's contract that permits him to leave despite his deal running through 2028, provided he is not in the top two of the championship standings at the summer break. With Red Bull's recent form, that threshold appears increasingly likely to be triggered.

More about Red Bull Racing Why Verstappen isn't frustrated by Red Bull's strategy call

Why Verstappen isn't frustrated by Red Bull's strategy call

Jun 29
 What Zak Brown really said about signing Max Verstappen

What Zak Brown really said about signing Max Verstappen

Jun 29

Red Bull's anxiety is rooted in mathematics. If Verstappen remains third or lower when the grid departs for the summer shutdown, the performance clause activates. The team is reportedly prepared to offer substantial financial incentives to secure an early commitment, hoping to bypass the clause entirely by locking Verstappen in before the break.

Performance, not payment, drives Verstappen's position

Money, however, does not appear to be the leverage Red Bull believes it to be. Verstappen's priorities lie with the team's technical trajectory, not salary negotiations. He wants evidence that the recent upgrades Red Bull has introduced can genuinely close the gap to the front, particularly against a resurgent McLaren. Until that evidence materialises on track, no assurances will be given.

This explains why the Saturday meeting is unlikely to have yielded any binding commitments from Vermeulen. Verstappen and his management are holding firm to a wait-and-see approach, evaluating Red Bull's competitiveness race by race before making any decision about his future beyond this season.

McLaren emerges as the logical alternative

Red Bull's concerns are not without foundation. Verstappen was previously spotted in Austria earlier this month, also in Vermeulen's company, for similar discussions with the team's senior leadership. The repeated nature of these meetings underscores the seriousness of the situation and the lack of resolution.

Should Verstappen choose to exercise the exit clause, McLaren is widely regarded as the most plausible destination. The Woking team has transformed its form over the past 18 months and now presents a credible championship-contending platform, something Red Bull can no longer guarantee. With Lando Norris already embedded and Oscar Piastri's future unclear, the dynamic around any potential Verstappen move remains speculative but not implausible.

Red Bull races against the calendar

Red Bull now finds itself in the uncomfortable position of needing to prove itself to the driver who has delivered four consecutive titles. The next handful of races before the summer break carry implications far beyond points. Each weekend serves as an audition for the team's 2025 ambitions and, by extension, Verstappen's willingness to remain part of them.

The Austrian team has thrown resources at recent development, but upgrades alone will not suffice. Verstappen requires consistent performance, stability in the engineering group, and a credible path back to championship contention. Without those elements, the contract clause that was once a formality could become the mechanism through which the most dominant driver of his generation walks away from the team that built him

F1 News Max Verstappen Raymond Vermeulen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
302
2
Ferrari
204
3
McLaren
159
4
Red Bull Racing
115
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
41
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar