Red Bull Racing held another round of talks with Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen on Saturday, seeking to secure the four-time world champion's long-term future as a performance clause in his contract threatens to open an unexpected exit window. The meeting took place shortly before qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's senior leadership pressing for clarity while Verstappen withholds any commitment until the team demonstrates it can return to competitiveness.

Oliver Mintzlaff, the Red Bull executive overseeing the Formula 1 project, was seen in discussion with Vermeulen at the Red Bull Energy Station in Spielberg. The urgency stems from a clause in Verstappen's contract that permits him to leave despite his deal running through 2028, provided he is not in the top two of the championship standings at the summer break. With Red Bull's recent form, that threshold appears increasingly likely to be triggered.

Red Bull's anxiety is rooted in mathematics. If Verstappen remains third or lower when the grid departs for the summer shutdown, the performance clause activates. The team is reportedly prepared to offer substantial financial incentives to secure an early commitment, hoping to bypass the clause entirely by locking Verstappen in before the break.

Performance, not payment, drives Verstappen's position

Money, however, does not appear to be the leverage Red Bull believes it to be. Verstappen's priorities lie with the team's technical trajectory, not salary negotiations. He wants evidence that the recent upgrades Red Bull has introduced can genuinely close the gap to the front, particularly against a resurgent McLaren. Until that evidence materialises on track, no assurances will be given.

This explains why the Saturday meeting is unlikely to have yielded any binding commitments from Vermeulen. Verstappen and his management are holding firm to a wait-and-see approach, evaluating Red Bull's competitiveness race by race before making any decision about his future beyond this season.

McLaren emerges as the logical alternative

Red Bull's concerns are not without foundation. Verstappen was previously spotted in Austria earlier this month, also in Vermeulen's company, for similar discussions with the team's senior leadership. The repeated nature of these meetings underscores the seriousness of the situation and the lack of resolution.

Should Verstappen choose to exercise the exit clause, McLaren is widely regarded as the most plausible destination. The Woking team has transformed its form over the past 18 months and now presents a credible championship-contending platform, something Red Bull can no longer guarantee. With Lando Norris already embedded and Oscar Piastri's future unclear, the dynamic around any potential Verstappen move remains speculative but not implausible.

Red Bull races against the calendar

Red Bull now finds itself in the uncomfortable position of needing to prove itself to the driver who has delivered four consecutive titles. The next handful of races before the summer break carry implications far beyond points. Each weekend serves as an audition for the team's 2025 ambitions and, by extension, Verstappen's willingness to remain part of them.

The Austrian team has thrown resources at recent development, but upgrades alone will not suffice. Verstappen requires consistent performance, stability in the engineering group, and a credible path back to championship contention. Without those elements, the contract clause that was once a formality could become the mechanism through which the most dominant driver of his generation walks away from the team that built him