Max Verstappen has refused to criticise Red Bull after a strategic miscalculation cost him victory to George Russell. The four-time world champion stayed out longer than his Mercedes rival during a critical phase of the race, ultimately rejoining behind the Briton and running out of time to complete an overtake. Rather than dwell on what might have been, Verstappen emphasised the bigger picture: Red Bull's return to competitive form after months of struggle.

Verstappen had been closing on Russell through the second stint, placing the Mercedes under sustained pressure. Just as the Dutchman appeared poised to attack, Russell pitted. Red Bull opted not to react immediately, allowing Verstappen to extend his stint before making his own stop. The decision left him behind Russell once more, and despite a determined late charge on fresher tyres, he came up just short at the flag.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Verstappen acknowledged the timing cost him track position but stopped short of blaming the team. "It's always easy to talk in hindsight," he said. "I think I had less tyre degradation than George, but I also knew it was going to be a very long stint to the end. We'll have a proper look at it now."

Time lost in the out-laps

Verstappen admitted he felt the extended stint had not paid off as planned. "Personally, I had the feeling that in the laps I stayed out, I probably lost just a bit too much time compared to what I gained later on the new tyres," he explained. "But again, that's all easy to say afterwards."

The candid assessment reveals a familiar Verstappen trait: frustration with the outcome, but pragmatism about the process. Red Bull's call was marginal rather than catastrophic, and Verstappen knows that in a tighter championship fight, such decisions become unavoidable gambles.

Podium finish signals Red Bull recovery

What mattered more to Verstappen was the broader context. After a prolonged period of development struggles that saw Red Bull slip behind McLaren and occasionally Mercedes in race trim, the team has clawed its way back into genuine contention. "To be honest, we still had a very good race," Verstappen said. "It's been quite a long road to get to where we are now, and the fact that we're finishing on the podium and genuinely competing for the win is already very positive."

That measured tone reflects Red Bull's precarious position. Verstappen is no longer in a car that can dominate on pace alone. Strategic perfection and operational execution have become essential, and occasional missteps are part of the recalibration. The Dutchman's willingness to absorb a lost win without public complaint suggests he understands the team's limitations better than anyone.

Red Bull will now review the data from the race to understand whether a different pit window would have delivered the win. For Verstappen, the fact that such a review is even necessary marks progress in itself