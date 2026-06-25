user icon
icon

Ferrari's double engine update threatens Verstappen and Mercedes

<< Return to the news list
Ferrari's double engine update threatens Verstappen and Mercedes

Ferrari will introduce its first power unit upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix, with a more significant second step scheduled for after the summer break. The Scuderia has been granted permission by the FIA to pursue two development phases under the ADUO regulations, targeting a deficit currently estimated at more than four percent compared to Red Bull-Ford's unit, and an even wider gap to Mercedes, still widely regarded as the benchmark in power unit performance.

The first upgrade package includes a redesigned combustion chamber and a cylinder head manufactured from a specialised steel alloy. The new materials allow the power unit to operate at higher pressures and temperatures, with Ferrari targeting around 110 degrees Celsius during combustion, up from the previous 100 degrees. Combined with modified Shell fuel formulations, the changes are intended to deliver more efficient combustion and increased mechanical output.

More about Ferrari Ferrari pressures FIA over Mercedes diffuser ahead of Austria

Ferrari pressures FIA over Mercedes diffuser ahead of Austria

Jun 26
 Why Helmut Marko sees Hamilton's Ferrari form as perfect for F1

Why Helmut Marko sees Hamilton's Ferrari form as perfect for F1

Jun 25

Austria package seen as interim step

Ferrari views the Austrian upgrade as a transitional measure. The more substantial development centres on a completely redesigned turbocharger, expected to debut at either Zandvoort or Monza following the summer shutdown. While the turbo diameter remains unchanged, the compressor blades will feature new geometries and materials, addressing what Ferrari identifies as a weakness in the current specification.

The Scuderia's original compact turbo design was chosen to minimise turbo lag, but recent FIA procedural changes at race starts have largely eliminated that advantage. The revised turbocharger aims to unlock performance gains without the original trade-off.

Strategic use of ADUO concessions

Ferrari's decision to maximise the ADUO allowance sets it apart from rivals Mercedes and Honda, neither of which have so far pursued additional in-season development tokens. The regulation permits manufacturers falling below a performance threshold to introduce updates beyond the standard homologation freeze, a concession also used by Audi earlier this season.

FIA performance measurements indicate Ferrari's current power unit shortfall, though the Scuderia has already made strides in masking the deficit through aerodynamic efficiency gains. At the Spanish Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton secured Ferrari's first victory in red, the team appeared to neutralise an estimated 25 horsepower gap through reduced drag levels and improved aero balance. The power unit upgrades are intended to close that margin definitively.

Long-term positioning for next generation

Beyond the immediate championship battle, Ferrari's aggressive development timeline serves a broader purpose. The Scuderia is working to establish a technical foundation ahead of the next generation of power units, where early momentum could prove decisive. With Mercedes and Honda holding fire on their ADUO options, Ferrari has an opportunity to compress the development cycle and carry performance gains into future specifications.

The first tangible evidence of Ferrari's progress will arrive in Austria, where the combustion and thermal upgrades face their initial competitive test. The turbocharger package scheduled for later in the summer will determine whether Ferrari can genuinely challenge the current power unit hierarchy or whether the gap to Red Bull and Mercedes remains too wide to bridge within a single season

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar