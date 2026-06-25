Ferrari will introduce its first power unit upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix, with a more significant second step scheduled for after the summer break. The Scuderia has been granted permission by the FIA to pursue two development phases under the ADUO regulations, targeting a deficit currently estimated at more than four percent compared to Red Bull-Ford's unit, and an even wider gap to Mercedes, still widely regarded as the benchmark in power unit performance.

The first upgrade package includes a redesigned combustion chamber and a cylinder head manufactured from a specialised steel alloy. The new materials allow the power unit to operate at higher pressures and temperatures, with Ferrari targeting around 110 degrees Celsius during combustion, up from the previous 100 degrees. Combined with modified Shell fuel formulations, the changes are intended to deliver more efficient combustion and increased mechanical output.

Austria package seen as interim step

Ferrari views the Austrian upgrade as a transitional measure. The more substantial development centres on a completely redesigned turbocharger, expected to debut at either Zandvoort or Monza following the summer shutdown. While the turbo diameter remains unchanged, the compressor blades will feature new geometries and materials, addressing what Ferrari identifies as a weakness in the current specification.

The Scuderia's original compact turbo design was chosen to minimise turbo lag, but recent FIA procedural changes at race starts have largely eliminated that advantage. The revised turbocharger aims to unlock performance gains without the original trade-off.

Strategic use of ADUO concessions

Ferrari's decision to maximise the ADUO allowance sets it apart from rivals Mercedes and Honda, neither of which have so far pursued additional in-season development tokens. The regulation permits manufacturers falling below a performance threshold to introduce updates beyond the standard homologation freeze, a concession also used by Audi earlier this season.

FIA performance measurements indicate Ferrari's current power unit shortfall, though the Scuderia has already made strides in masking the deficit through aerodynamic efficiency gains. At the Spanish Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton secured Ferrari's first victory in red, the team appeared to neutralise an estimated 25 horsepower gap through reduced drag levels and improved aero balance. The power unit upgrades are intended to close that margin definitively.

Long-term positioning for next generation

Beyond the immediate championship battle, Ferrari's aggressive development timeline serves a broader purpose. The Scuderia is working to establish a technical foundation ahead of the next generation of power units, where early momentum could prove decisive. With Mercedes and Honda holding fire on their ADUO options, Ferrari has an opportunity to compress the development cycle and carry performance gains into future specifications.

The first tangible evidence of Ferrari's progress will arrive in Austria, where the combustion and thermal upgrades face their initial competitive test. The turbocharger package scheduled for later in the summer will determine whether Ferrari can genuinely challenge the current power unit hierarchy or whether the gap to Red Bull and Mercedes remains too wide to bridge within a single season