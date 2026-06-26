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Russell ends Verstappen speculation: "I'm staying at Mercedes"

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Russell ends Verstappen speculation: "I'm staying at Mercedes"

George Russell has confirmed he will race for Mercedes in 2026, effectively closing the door on Max Verstappen and ending weeks of speculation about his own future at the Brackley-based team. Speaking to British media at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday, Russell stated his position was never in doubt, despite Italian reports earlier in the day claiming Mercedes had triggered a contract option to retain him and block a potential Verstappen move.

Russell extended his Mercedes deal last year after a period of intense rumour, though the exact length of that contract remained publicly unclear. Some sources suggested a multi-year arrangement, while others claimed it covered only 2026. On Thursday, Italian outlets reported Mercedes had activated a clause in Russell's contract, a move interpreted as locking him in and removing any seat option for Verstappen, who has been linked with a move away from Red Bull in recent weeks.

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Russell dismisses speculation outright

Asked about his future in the paddock, Russell was unequivocal. "There's no announcement coming this weekend, but I'll be racing here next year. One hundred per cent," he told reporters. He added that the subject had not even been discussed with team principal Toto Wolff. "It hasn't even been brought up with Toto. We don't need to talk about it. It's not even a question mark. I don't want to go too deep into it, but I'm racing here next year and that's just a fact."

The certainty in Russell's tone reflects his broader position within the team. Since joining Mercedes in 2022, he has established himself as a consistent points scorer and a willing team player, qualities Wolff has repeatedly praised in public. While his 2025 season has been uneven, he finished second in Barcelona two weeks ago, a result aided by the retirement of his Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Russell currently sits third in the drivers' championship, though he trails leader Antonelli by a significant margin.

Verstappen's options narrow

Verstappen remains contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but exit clauses in his deal have fuelled persistent speculation about a potential departure. Mercedes has long been mentioned as a possible destination, particularly as Red Bull's internal turbulence has continued into 2025. With Russell now confirming his place, that avenue appears closed, at least for 2026. Verstappen has not commented publicly on his future plans, and Red Bull has maintained he is committed to the team.

Russell heads into the Austrian Grand Prix weekend looking to rebuild momentum after a difficult run of results earlier in the season. His clarity on 2026 removes one distraction, allowing him to focus on closing the gap to Antonelli and securing Mercedes' position in the constructors' standings. Whether Verstappen ultimately stays at Red Bull or explores other options, the Mercedes seat is no longer part of that equation

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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