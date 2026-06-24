Lewis Hamilton has credited his fanbase with rescuing him from the darkest season of his Formula 1 career, as the seven-time world champion completes a remarkable turnaround at Ferrari. After a winless 2025 debut campaign in red, Hamilton secured his first victory for the Italian team in Barcelona and now sits second in the championship. Speaking after that breakthrough win, the Brit revealed how external support carried him through a year in which he failed to reach a single podium for the first time in his career.

The turnaround matters not just for Hamilton's legacy, but for Ferrari's championship ambitions. A motivated, confident Hamilton is a different proposition to the one who struggled through last season under mounting criticism. His current form suggests the partnership may yet deliver what both parties hoped for when he made the high-stakes move from Mercedes.

Fans who refused to let him forget

"I genuinely feel that my fans saved me last year," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "My family and friends stood by me as well. There were a lot of people who doubted, but I also heard the voices of those who kept believing in me."

Hamilton acknowledged that criticism often fuels him, particularly when it comes from those who understand the sport's demands. But he singled out fan support as the decisive factor during his lowest ebb. "Some of them would shout at me, 'Don't forget who you are.' That stuck with me. I had to rediscover myself, find my balance again, and find the strength to keep going."

The admission offers rare insight into how a driver of Hamilton's stature processes a season-long slump. For someone who has spent most of his career at the front, the absence of podiums represented not just a performance crisis but an identity challenge. That fans, rather than engineers or strategists, provided the psychological lifeline suggests how isolated the experience had become within the team environment.

Mercedes still the benchmark

Despite his improved form, Hamilton is not yet speaking about an eighth world title. He remains clear-eyed about Ferrari's position relative to Mercedes, who began the season with a dominant package and have maintained their advantage. "I'm honestly not thinking about an eighth title yet," he said. "Mercedes started the season with an incredibly fast car and both drivers are performing excellently. We know we still have a power deficit, and on circuits with long straights that will be extra visible."

Hamilton did, however, point to progress within Ferrari's engineering culture. He revealed that he had pushed internally for the team to become more innovative, and believes those calls are now being answered. "Last year I made it clear internally that Ferrari needed to be more innovative, and I'm seeing real progress now. The team has listened and worked hard. But we're far from done. There's still a huge challenge ahead of us to challenge Mercedes structurally."

The road ahead

Hamilton's assessment reflects both optimism and realism. Ferrari's Barcelona win demonstrated the SF-26's strength on high-downforce circuits, but the upcoming calendar includes power-sensitive tracks where Mercedes' superior engine is expected to dominate. Whether Ferrari can close that gap mid-season will determine if Hamilton's resurgence translates into a sustained title challenge, or remains a personal comeback story within a transitional campaign. For now, the fact that he is back in contention at all, after a year in which many questioned whether age and adaptation had finally caught him, represents a vindication of the belief his fans refused to abandon.