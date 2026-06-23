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Why Antonelli refuses to be called 'the new Senna'

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Why Antonelli refuses to be called 'the new Senna'

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has pushed back against early comparisons to Ayrton Senna, despite a strong rookie campaign with Mercedes that has already generated significant hype. The 19-year-old Italian was asked during the Barcelona race weekend whether being labelled 'the new Senna' by some fans adds extra pressure, and his response was unequivocal: the comparison is premature and misplaced.

Antonelli, who holds a comfortable lead in the championship standings after a series of impressive performances, echoed the sentiment Max Verstappen expressed when faced with similar early-career comparisons. The Mercedes driver believes such statements fail to acknowledge the gulf between a debut season and a career that rewrote Formula 1 history.

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Respect for the legend, reluctance for the label

"I haven't read those messages, and honestly I don't like those kinds of comparisons," Antonelli said. "You can't put someone who has just started next to a driver who made history in this sport. Senna is my great role model and someone who inspires me enormously, but I haven't achieved anything close to what he accomplished. That's why it doesn't feel right to compare me to him already."

The remarks reveal a measured maturity uncommon in drivers thrust into the spotlight so young. Antonelli's admiration for Senna is genuine, but he draws a clear line between inspiration and equivalence. His reluctance is not false modesty; it reflects an awareness that the weight of such comparisons can distort both expectations and his own trajectory.

Focus on development, not adulation

Despite his strong results, Antonelli insists his focus remains on incremental improvement rather than external validation. "This is just the beginning of my career," he said. "There is still an enormous amount to learn, to improve, and to achieve. I am still very far from the level Senna reached back then."

The Italian's approach mirrors the mindset Mercedes will hope sustains him through the inevitable fluctuations of a multi-year F1 career. Early success can invite inflated expectations, and Antonelli's refusal to indulge in the hype suggests he understands the risk. By anchoring himself to his own development curve rather than historical benchmarks, he creates space to grow without the burden of living up to a three-time world champion who became a cultural icon.

Maturity beyond his years

Antonelli's grounded response underlines why Mercedes promoted him ahead of more experienced alternatives. The team has long valued psychological resilience alongside raw pace, and his ability to deflect premature praise speaks to a temperament built for the long haul. Whether he can sustain his current form across a full season remains the defining question, but his refusal to be drawn into narratives beyond his control is a promising sign. He wants to write his own story, not inherit someone else's legend.

F1 News Ayrton Senna Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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BR Ayrton Senna 2
  • Team Williams
  • Points -
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  • Country BR
  • Date of b. Mar 21 1960 (66)
  • Place of b. São Paulo, Brazil, BR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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