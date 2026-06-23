Sergio Pérez is receiving strong backing from Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon, who has praised the Mexican's impact on the fledgling American team despite a difficult start to the season. Lowdon insists Pérez's contribution extends far beyond on-track performance, crediting him as instrumental in building the foundation of Cadillac's Formula 1 project. The endorsement comes as the team remains without a world championship point and rumours circulate about Pérez's long-term future at the outfit.

Pérez joined Cadillac after a difficult final period at Red Bull Racing, where he struggled to match teammate Max Verstappen's pace. The Mexican has said publicly that he still considers himself among the grid's best drivers, but that he never fully demonstrated that level at Red Bull. Lowdon's comments suggest Cadillac values what Pérez brings to the garage as much as what he delivers in the cockpit.

Lowdon highlights role beyond driving

Lowdon told media that both Pérez and teammate Valtteri Bottas are asked to do far more than simply drive the car quickly. Their experience, he said, is helping Cadillac establish the processes and culture required for a new team to compete at the highest level. "All drivers in Formula 1 are good, but Checo has really surprised me with his contribution to the team," Lowdon said. "Valtteri and Checo are completely different personalities, but I enjoy working with both. We expect much more from them than just driving a race car. Their commitment and involvement are of enormous value to this project."

Cadillac's investment in its driver relationship is deliberate, Lowdon added. "We are in constant contact with each other. Not literally day and night, but they know exactly what we expect of them and we know what they need." For a team still finding its feet in Formula 1, that two-way communication is seen as critical to long-term competitiveness, even if results have not yet materialised.

Renewed confidence after Red Bull exit

Pérez has spoken openly about regaining confidence since leaving Red Bull, where his performances declined sharply in the second half of his tenure. The Mexican insists he never stopped believing in his own ability, and Lowdon's comments suggest Cadillac is seeing the version of Pérez that secured multiple race wins and podiums earlier in his career. Lowdon emphasised the dual role both drivers play in car development, team structure, and behind-the-scenes processes. "Valtteri and Checo have played a crucial role in where Cadillac stands today. They know we appreciate them and that their contribution goes much further than just driving fast lap times," he said.

The praise comes despite Cadillac's on-track struggles. The team has yet to score a point in the opening phase of the season, leaving both drivers at the foot of the standings. Lowdon acknowledged that speed remains a requirement, but stressed that Pérez and Bottas are being measured on a broader set of criteria as the American manufacturer builds for the future.

Exit rumours persist despite public support

Lowdon's endorsement may not be enough to keep Pérez at Cadillac long-term. Recent reports suggest the Mexican sees limited prospects with the team and has begun exploring alternatives. Pérez has been linked with both Aston Martin, where he could replace the ageing Fernando Alonso, and Williams, which is understood to be evaluating experienced drivers to partner Alex Albon. Whether Pérez will see out his Cadillac contract remains uncertain, but for now, the team is publicly standing by its driver and counting on his experience to guide its development