Charles Leclerc is facing a crisis of confidence at Ferrari, according to former Scuderia driver René Arnoux, who believes the Monégasque has been mentally unsettled by Lewis Hamilton's immediate competitiveness. Leclerc retired from the Spanish Grand Prix following a technical failure while his seven-time world champion teammate took his first victory in red, the latest setback in a run that has seen the Ferrari driver crash out in Miami and Monaco. Arnoux, who won three Grands Prix for Ferrari in the 1980s, suspects the psychological damage runs deeper than the results suggest.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arnoux offered a stark assessment of Leclerc's recent form. "His confidence has taken a serious blow. We are seeing a vulnerable Leclerc who has made too many mistakes in recent races," the Frenchman said. The trio of incidents, two driver errors followed by mechanical misfortune, have compounded at the worst possible moment for Leclerc as Hamilton settles into the team with surprising speed.

The Hamilton effect at Maranello

Arnoux believes the root of Leclerc's struggles is not purely technical. "The crashes in Miami and Monaco, followed by his retirement in Barcelona, show that he doesn't feel completely comfortable in the car. But the biggest problem, in my view, is between his ears. He did not expect Hamilton to be so competitive so quickly," Arnoux explained. Hamilton has finished second in Miami and Monaco before claiming victory in Spain, a sequence that has shifted the internal dynamic at Ferrari and caught both rivals and observers off guard.

The former Ferrari driver admitted he had underestimated Hamilton's ability to adapt. "I thought Lewis might have lost some of his edge over the years, but he has proven the opposite. He is showing again why he is a true champion," Arnoux said. Hamilton's form has not only revived Ferrari's championship ambitions but also placed Leclerc under intense scrutiny. Where the Monégasque was once the uncontested team leader, he now faces a benchmark few drivers have managed to match across a full season.

Ferrari's resurgence built on Hamilton's shoulders

Arnoux also noted that Hamilton's arrival has galvanized the team in a way that extends beyond lap times. "Hamilton has taken the team by the scruff of the neck and won the confidence of the tifosi. The updates are working and Ferrari is back in the title fight," he said. The Scuderia's technical development has aligned with Hamilton's integration, creating momentum that Leclerc has been unable to capitalize on. While Ferrari's performance window has widened, only one driver has consistently exploited it.

Leclerc acknowledged the situation after Spain, offering a candid reflection on his own form. "This is a great day for the team and for Lewis. Everyone has worked incredibly hard on the improvements and they seem to be paying off. Now it's up to me to get back to my level, because I haven't shown that since Canada," he said. Whether Leclerc can recover his rhythm before the damage becomes structural will define the second half of Ferrari's season and, potentially, his standing within the team for years to come