Isack Hadjar believes Red Bull will be in contention for a podium finish at the Austrian Grand Prix, citing a substantial upgrade package aimed at resolving the RB22's persistent weight problem. The Frenchman, who finished sixth in Barcelona after a poor start, expects the team's home race at the Red Bull Ring to showcase a significantly improved car for both himself and teammate Max Verstappen.

Red Bull endured a difficult Spanish Grand Prix, with Verstappen salvaging fourth place while Hadjar fought back from a disastrous opening lap. Team principal Laurent Mekies has publicly acknowledged that the RB22's excess weight must be addressed, and the Austrian weekend will serve as the platform for the most comprehensive update package of the season so far.

"I think we're going to have a better weekend in Austria than we had in Barcelona," Hadjar said. "The circuit is short and that should work in our favour. I expect us to be stronger there." When asked directly whether a podium was achievable, the 21-year-old did not hesitate. "Given the characteristics of the circuit, I think a podium is definitely possible. Maybe we can perform even better than that. I expect we'll have a considerably stronger car."

Weight reduction targets performance deficit

Red Bull's upgrade philosophy centres on shedding kilograms from the RB22, a problem that has hampered the car's competitiveness across the opening rounds. Mekies has identified the weight issue as a limiting factor in the team's ability to challenge McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes on a consistent basis. The Red Bull Ring, with its short lap time and fewer corners than most circuits, theoretically amplifies the benefit of any weight saving by reducing the cumulative time loss per lap.

Hadjar's optimism reflects internal data suggesting the updates will deliver measurable gains. Whether that translates to outright podium pace remains uncertain, but the Frenchman's confidence indicates Red Bull believes it can close the gap to the leading trio on home soil.

Start procedure blamed for repeated failures

Beyond the hardware upgrades, Red Bull faces an operational problem that has cost both drivers track position in recent races. Hadjar stalled twice during the Barcelona weekend and delivered his worst practice start when it mattered most on the grid. The Frenchman was frank in his assessment of the team's current procedure.

"Of the six practice starts we did this weekend, the one on the grid was the worst. It went wrong at exactly the most important moment," Hadjar said. "We need to solve this problem, because the procedure is far too complicated. I'm not a computer or a machine. You can't expect me to execute everything perfectly to a fraction of a percent."

Verstappen has experienced similar issues, suggesting the problem is systemic rather than driver-specific. Red Bull's start procedure has grown increasingly complex as teams have sought marginal gains through clutch bite point management and launch settings. For a rookie like Hadjar, the cognitive load appears to be exceeding what can be reliably executed under race conditions.

Home race presents reset opportunity

The Austrian Grand Prix offers Red Bull a chance to recalibrate both its technical package and operational processes. A lighter chassis should improve tyre management and cornering speeds, while a simplified start routine could prevent the kind of first-lap losses that have undermined both drivers' race strategies. For Verstappen, a podium finish would represent a significant step forward after Barcelona's damage limitation exercise. For Hadjar, it would validate his promotion to the senior team and demonstrate that Red Bull's development direction is sound.

The Red Bull Ring will serve as a critical benchmark. If the upgrades deliver as promised and the start problems are resolved, Red Bull could re-enter the podium fight on merit. If the gains prove marginal, the gap to the top three teams may prove difficult to close as the season progresses