Fernando Alonso could secure a return to McLaren if Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull, according to Spanish F1 correspondent Carlos Miguel. The two-time world champion remains linked with an Aston Martin exit, and his next move may hinge on whether Verstappen triggers a domino effect across the driver market. Speaking on the Cortito y al Pie podcast, Miguel highlighted Alonso's continued good relationship with McLaren CEO Zak Brown as a potential pathway back to the team he last raced for in 2018.

The Verstappen factor and Piastri's role

Red Bull would need to replace Verstappen with a proven frontrunner should the Dutchman activate any exit clause or negotiate a move away from the team he has committed to until 2028. Oscar Piastri has emerged as a leading candidate to fill that seat, with the Australian having established himself as one of the sport's brightest talents since joining McLaren. His departure would leave the reigning constructors' champions with a vacancy alongside Lando Norris, opening the door for an experienced operator to step in.

Miguel acknowledged the unlikelihood of an Alonso-McLaren reunion but refused to rule it out entirely. "In the case of Fernando Alonso, there is a team where he still has a good relationship. That's McLaren, and their CEO Zak Brown," Miguel said. "A lot of things would have to align for this to actually happen in McLaren's case. But it is one of the possible scenarios if the silly season really gets triggered by a Verstappen move."

Alonso's frustration at Aston Martin

Alonso has endured a dismal start to the season with Aston Martin, scoring a single point in Monaco through fortune rather than pace and otherwise circulating at the back of the field. The 43-year-old's frustration has become increasingly visible, and doubts persist over whether he will continue in Formula 1 beyond this season. Should he commit to racing on, his status as a free agent or dissatisfied contracted driver could make him a significant piece in any market reshuffle.

Aston Martin's regression from podium contender to backmarker has left Alonso with little reason to remain loyal to a project that promised him a competitive swansong. Alpine has also been mentioned as a potential destination, where he would reunite with former team principal and longtime ally Flavio Briatore, now back in an advisory role at the Enstone-based outfit.

Verstappen's contract and the speculation

Verstappen has repeatedly stated his preference to finish his career at Red Bull, and his contract runs through 2028. Yet persistent links to Mercedes refuse to fade, particularly as Red Bull's dominance has ebbed and internal turbulence has surfaced throughout the 2024 and early 2025 campaigns. Whether Verstappen ever exercises the performance-related clauses believed to exist in his deal remains the central unknown in the driver market.

For Alonso, the possibility of joining a winning team at this stage of his career depends almost entirely on factors beyond his control. McLaren would represent a return to a team with which his first stint ended acrimoniously in 2007, but both parties have since moved on. Brown has spoken positively of Alonso in recent years, and the Spaniard delivered a competitive season with McLaren in 2018 despite an uncompetitive car. Whether sentiment and timing align sufficiently for a second act remains to be seen, but the pieces exist for a deal if Verstappen sets the market in motion