Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen was spotted at Red Bull's Salzburg headquarters this week, arriving aboard the champion's private jet while Verstappen himself remained on holiday in Sardinia. The visit, which follows months of persistent speculation about Verstappen's long-term future with the team, has reignited questions about the driver's commitment beyond his current contract.

Verstappen's Dassault Falcon departed Nice on Tuesday and flew to Olbia, where the four-time champion and his family boarded his yacht Unleash the Lion off the coast of Sardinia. Rather than returning to France, the jet continued to Salzburg, landing around 5pm local time and parking in front of Red Bull's Hangar 7 complex, which sits adjacent to the company's corporate headquarters. Photographs published this morning confirmed Vermeulen's presence at the facility.

The nature of the discussions remains unclear. Red Bull declined to comment on the visit, and Vermeulen has not responded to requests for clarification. What is certain is that Verstappen was not present; he was photographed the same day aboard his yacht alongside Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, an encounter that will do little to dampen speculation about a possible future move to Brackley.

Red Bull's turbulent season raises stakes

The timing of Vermeulen's visit is notable. Red Bull has endured its most fractious season in recent memory, with internal power struggles following the departure of design chief Adrian Newey and the sustained investigation into team principal Christian Horner earlier this year. Verstappen himself has voiced frustration at the team's failure to maintain its development advantage over McLaren and, increasingly, Ferrari.

Verstappen holds a contract until the end of 2028, but performance clauses are widely understood to exist, and his public comments about Red Bull's direction have grown sharper in recent months. A mid-season meeting between driver, manager and senior leadership would ordinarily be routine, but the decision to conduct it in Salzburg rather than at the team's Milton Keynes factory suggests involvement from Red Bull's corporate ownership structure.

Previous Salzburg meeting drew attention

Verstappen and Vermeulen travelled to Salzburg earlier this year for a meeting with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, majority shareholder Mark Mateschitz and minority owner Chalerm Yoovidhya. That gathering took place during the height of the internal turmoil surrounding Horner and raised questions about whether Verstappen was seeking assurances over the team's stability.

Whether this week's visit involved the same figures is unknown. What is clear is that Verstappen's camp remains engaged with the highest levels of Red Bull's corporate hierarchy, not just the racing team. That direct line of communication reflects both his value to the organisation and the complexity of his contractual situation, which ties him not only to the racing operation but to the broader Red Bull brand.

Mercedes speculation refuses to fade

The photograph of Verstappen and Wolff together off the Sardinian coast was widely shared on social media and inevitably interpreted as further evidence of a possible 2026 or 2027 switch to Mercedes. Wolff has made no secret of his desire to sign Verstappen, and Mercedes retains an opening alongside George Russell following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

Verstappen has consistently stated he is happy at Red Bull, but his public comments have grown increasingly conditional. He has referenced the importance of having a competitive car and a stable environment, two factors that have been less assured in 2024 than in the previous two dominant championship seasons. Vermeulen's role in managing those expectations, and in maintaining dialogue with both Red Bull's ownership and rival teams, is central to Verstappen's long-term strategy.

After several hours in Salzburg, Verstappen's jet returned to France, landing at Cannes. The champion is expected to remain on holiday until the second half of the season resumes later this month. Whether this week's meeting represents routine contract maintenance or something more consequential will likely remain unclear until Red Bull's competitiveness in the second half of the year becomes evident.