Former Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson has backed Max Verstappen's growing frustrations at Red Bull, arguing the four-time world champion remains in a class of his own despite the team's collapse in competitiveness. Speaking to Formula1.com, Johansson said Verstappen continues to "perform miracles" and suggested every team on the grid would do anything to sign him.

Verstappen sits sixth in the drivers' championship heading into the summer break, a stark reversal for a driver who dominated the previous three seasons. Red Bull has fallen behind Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren in the development race, leaving Verstappen to extract podium finishes from machinery that no longer leads the field. His frustration has been evident in recent race weekends, and speculation about his future has intensified despite a contract that runs through 2028.

Johansson, who raced in F1 during the 1980s and early 1990s, said he understands why Verstappen has become vocal about Red Bull's shortcomings. "I get that frustration," Johansson told the official F1 website. "If you don't have the best car, you're not going to win races. There has never been a world champion without the best car. That's just the reality."

A Driver Still in a Different League

What separates Verstappen from most of his peers, according to Johansson, is his ability to deliver performances that exceed what the car should be capable of. "He keeps performing miracles time and again, and he shows how incredibly good he really is," Johansson said. The Dutchman has secured multiple podiums in the first half of the season despite Red Bull's clear deficit, a fact Johansson believes underlines his exceptional talent.

Johansson added that Verstappen's stock in the paddock remains unmatched. "I'm sure he has no shortage of options. I think every team would give anything to get him in their car." The comment reflects the reality that, even in a difficult season, Verstappen's value to any constructor remains at a premium. His ability to outperform the machinery places him among a rare tier of drivers capable of influencing championship outcomes regardless of the competitive order.

Exit Clauses and Paddock Speculation

Verstappen has been linked with moves to both McLaren and Mercedes in recent weeks. While his Red Bull contract is valid until the end of 2028, multiple exit clauses are understood to be embedded in the agreement. In theory, Verstappen could announce a departure before the end of this season, though there has been no public indication he intends to activate those clauses imminently.

Red Bull's decline in form has coincided with internal turbulence at the team, including the departure of key technical personnel and ongoing uncertainty around team principal Christian Horner's position. For Verstappen, the question is whether Red Bull can recover its competitive edge or whether his championship ambitions will require a change of environment. Johansson's assessment suggests the driver is doing everything possible with the tools available, but the margins in modern Formula 1 leave little room for machinery deficits, no matter how talented the pilot.

Whether Verstappen remains at Red Bull beyond this season may depend less on loyalty and more on whether the team can demonstrate a credible path back to the front of the grid. For now, Johansson's verdict is clear: the driver is not the problem.