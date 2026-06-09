Kim Kardashian's first appearance at a Formula 1 race has triggered a wave of criticism after footage emerged showing her taking a towel intended for Monaco Grand Prix winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The reality star attended the Monaco race to support her partner Lewis Hamilton, but her behaviour in the paddock and post-race area has drawn sharp reactions from sections of the F1 fanbase who view it as emblematic of celebrity entitlement encroaching on the sport's protocols.

Kardashian was present at Monaco to watch Hamilton compete in his new Ferrari colours. The race broadcast repeatedly cut to shots of her in the paddock and pit area, and after the race she positioned herself beneath the podium to celebrate Hamilton's second-place finish. Yet her presence became a talking point for reasons beyond simple celebrity spotting. Before the race, she ignored an attempted grid walk interview by Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle, a moment that quickly spread across social media and drew criticism from fans who felt it showed disrespect to a long-standing F1 tradition.

The towel incident goes viral

Fresh footage posted after the race has intensified the backlash. A video circulating widely on social media shows Kardashian being escorted from the start-finish straight by her entourage following the podium ceremony. As she passes the designated top-three marker boards, she picks up a towel that had been laid out for race winner Antonelli. The Mercedes junior had not used the towel and left it in place, but the act of a VIP guest taking team or driver equipment has been seen by many fans as overstepping a boundary.

Reactions on social media have been divided. A vocal segment argues that items placed in driver zones are strictly for competitors, not guests or celebrities, regardless of their connection to a team or driver. Fan accounts have amplified the footage, framing it as another example of Kardashian's presence disrupting race weekend norms. Others have downplayed the incident, noting that Antonelli had not taken the towel himself and that no official complaint has been made. Still, the optics of a high-profile guest walking away with race-day paraphernalia have fed into a broader debate about access and privilege in the F1 paddock.

Hamilton defends her presence

Hamilton, for his part, made clear he welcomed Kardashian's support. Asked about her attendance during the post-race press conference, he responded without naming her directly. "It's great that she was here this weekend and that I get so much support," Hamilton said with a smile. "But it's also nice to have my friends here, the turnout here is really incredible. And yeah, I don't really know what else to say. It's fantastic to have good people around you and that there are good people who support you, and she does that every day."

The incident highlights a recurring tension in modern Formula 1 between its expanding celebrity appeal and the expectations of a fanbase that values sporting tradition and driver-focused protocol. While the sport's commercial growth has been driven in part by attracting high-profile figures to grands prix, the optics of those figures moving freely through restricted areas and taking items meant for competitors risks alienating core supporters. Whether teams or the FIA address paddock access rules in response to such incidents remains to be seen, but the viral nature of the footage suggests the subject will not fade quickly