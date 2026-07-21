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Why F1's silence on Bahrain is causing a calendar crisis

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Why F1's silence on Bahrain is causing a calendar crisis

Formula 1's leadership has yet to issue an official statement on the fate of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was removed from the calendar earlier this year alongside the Saudi Arabian race. The sport had hoped to reschedule Bahrain, but recent escalations in the Middle East have all but ended those plans. With sirens and explosions reported in the capital Manama in recent days, the window for a postponed race is closing fast, yet F1 continues to say nothing.

Both races were pulled in response to heightened regional instability, with F1's commercial leadership initially signalling intent to salvage at least one event before the summer break. That deadline has come and gone. No announcement has been made, and the silence is now creating logistical and sporting uncertainty for teams, drivers, and broadcasters alike.

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The situation deteriorated sharply following American strikes on Iranian targets and subsequent retaliatory missile launches across the region. Bahrain, which hosts one of F1's longest-running Gulf races, found itself back on alert yesterday as sirens sounded in Manama and reports of explosions surfaced. While the Bahrain International Circuit itself was not directly threatened, the broader security picture makes any visit untenable for a travelling paddock of over a thousand personnel.

What it means for the rest of the season

The refusal to formally cancel Bahrain is creating a knock-on problem. The season is due to conclude with a double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, both of which are now under renewed scrutiny given their proximity to the conflict zone. If those races also become unviable, F1 faces a serious shortfall in its contracted race calendar, with potential commercial and broadcast implications.

Rumours suggest that F1 is considering replacement venues. European circuits were floated earlier in the year, while more recent speculation has centred on Baku, which hosted a race without incident in April. However, no firm decision has been communicated to teams or promoters, and the lack of clarity is beginning to weigh on the competitive side of the championship.

Drivers and teams left in limbo

Competitors need to know how many rounds remain in order to manage title fights, budget allocations, and personnel schedules. With fewer races, every point becomes magnified. With more, teams may need to adjust technical development or driver rotation strategies. Right now, neither side of the equation is clear.

F1's commercial rights holder has historically been reluctant to cancel races outright, preferring postponements that preserve contractual obligations and revenue streams. But in this case, delay is not helping. A decision is expected within days, though officially, nothing has been confirmed. What is certain is that the calendar is no longer stable, and F1's silence is no longer sustainable.

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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
See full schedule
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