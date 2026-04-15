user icon
icon

Leclerc Pushes Back on Red Bull Rumours: "Ferrari Is My Family"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc Pushes Back on Red Bull Rumours: "Ferrari Is My Family"

Charles Leclerc is not going anywhere. Despite the ongoing speculation about driver movements across the top teams, the Ferrari driver was unambiguous this week about where his future lies and why. 

A Bond That Has Not Weakened 

Leclerc has been at Ferrari since 2019 and has grown into the defining face of the Scuderia across that period. The early races of 2026 have reinforced his quality: multiple podiums, a second place in the Shanghai Sprint, and a consistent ability to extract the maximum from a car that is fast through the corners but still losing ground to Mercedes on the straights. 

More about Ferrari Hill Says Hamilton Has Accepted the End Is Approaching: "The Things That Used to Come Naturally No Longer Work the Same Way"

Hill Says Hamilton Has Accepted the End Is Approaching: "The Things That Used to Come Naturally No Longer Work the Same Way"

Apr 22
 Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Apr 21

He was direct when the topic of his future came up. "Ferrari still feels like family to me. It is the team I dreamed of as a child and that feeling has never gone away." For a driver with options, that kind of statement tends to be the end of a conversation rather than the opening of one. 

The Title Is Still the Goal 

Leclerc acknowledged that Ferrari have not yet closed the gap to Mercedes, but framed it as a matter of time rather than a structural problem. "The passion to win is still there. We have been working incredibly hard for years to get back to the top. We have taken steps, but we are not yet where we want to be. That means we have to keep pushing." 

The numbers make the gap clear. Ferrari's last drivers title came in 2007 when Kimi Raikkonen won the championship. Leclerc came closest to changing that in 2022, finishing second after leading the standings for much of the season. In 2026 the same pattern is forming: competitive enough to be consistently on the podium, not yet fast enough to consistently win. 

His closing thought was honest about the personal dimension of the wait. "I hope our moment comes soon. It has been a while since I started and the years go by. I give everything I have and I hope that this season, or as soon as possible, we can finally take that step."

F1 News Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Ferrari Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,457
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar