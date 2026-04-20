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Leclerc Optimistic About Ferrari's Title Chances: "I Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes"

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Leclerc Optimistic About Ferrari's Title Chances: "I Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes"

Charles Leclerc arrived at the mid-season break with genuine confidence about where Ferrari stand. The Monegask has two podiums from the first three races, sits third in the championship 23 points behind Antonelli, and believes the car beneath him is capable of more. 

Real Progress With the Car 

Leclerc was clear about his assessment when speaking to the BMST podcast. "I think we have made good progress with the car. I think we have a good car. Right now I am enjoying it. I think the team is working very well on the updates. The engineers are doing a great job. And I am enjoying driving it." The contrast with previous seasons, when Leclerc spent much of the year talking about inconsistency and missed opportunities, is notable. 

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He also went further than he might have been expected to in asserting Ferrari's championship credentials. "I think we have the potential to be competitive. I think this is a car with which I can express myself. I have the speed, it is there, this is who I am right now. I need to maximise the opportunities, I need to be consistent, I cannot afford to make mistakes, and if I do that I think I can be competitive." That last sentence carries the weight of recent Ferrari history with it. The 2022 season in particular featured moments where mistakes or strategy calls gave away points that might have won a title. Leclerc knows the standard he is being held to. 

The Championship Is Long 

He was also careful not to overstate his current position. "The championship is long, and things change. Strategies change, luck turns. That is why I think it is important to focus on what you can control, which is your performance and your consistency. I think if you are consistent you can be in it at the end. So that is what I am trying to do." 

The closing thought was one of genuine belief rather than diplomatic optimism. "I have real confidence in the team, and I think if we work well together, we can achieve something really special. That is what I am aiming for." 

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari

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Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,721
  • Podiums 52
  • Grand Prix 176
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Ferrari
Ferrari
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