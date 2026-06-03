Lucas Auer has explained why Max Verstappen impressed him so deeply during their shared GT3 stint at the Nürburgring 24 Hours earlier this year, singling out a specific technical skill that sets the four-time Formula 1 world champion apart. The Austrian driver called Verstappen an "absolute specialist" in managing aero turbulence at close quarters, a discipline that extends well beyond his 71 grand prix wins and directly into endurance racing craft.

Verstappen contested the German endurance classic alongside Auer, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon. The quartet led until mechanical issues forced retirement, but the experience left Auer with a clear impression of what makes the Dutchman formidable in any category.

The pressure of partnering a world champion

Auer acknowledged the inherent pressure of sharing a cockpit with a driver many consider the greatest of all time. "I'm sure Dani, Jules and I felt some pressure, but we were a tight team and I felt comfortable in the group," Auer said in the F1-insider podcast. "There were a few mistakes made, but we resolved that as a team and that actually took the pressure away for me."

Once the initial tension lifted, Auer said he settled into the rhythm of the race. "I just started driving and really enjoyed it." The Austrian emphasised the collaborative dynamic between the four drivers, who completed hundreds of laps around the Nordschleife. "The circuit changes and everyone discovers a little trick now and then. Because we were all open about that with each other, we also led until we dropped out. The cooperation was great."

Why Verstappen excels in dirty air

Auer zeroed in on a particular technical strength that defines Verstappen's racecraft, both in Formula 1 and GT3 machinery. "You have to imagine that you have less downforce when you're driving behind someone," Auer explained. "That means it becomes harder to be precise, to know when to brake and when to accelerate. Max is an absolute specialist in that."

The Austrian described watching Verstappen carry extreme proximity through high-speed corners. "He can drive just one metre behind you in a fast corner and from the outside it looks like it costs him no effort. But in the car it's extremely difficult, and he just masters it."

The observation underlines a dimension of Verstappen's skillset that often goes unnoticed outside the paddock. Managing turbulent air at racing distances requires exceptional sensitivity to brake points and throttle application, particularly on a circuit as unforgiving as the Nordschleife. Auer's testimony suggests Verstappen's ability to race wheel-to-wheel in Formula 1, often criticised for its aggression, is underpinned by technical precision rather than recklessness alone.

Back to single-seaters

Verstappen now refocuses on his Formula 1 campaign, with Monaco and the rebranded Catalan Grand Prix next on the calendar. The Spanish Grand Prix has relocated to Madrid and will debut there in September, leaving Barcelona to host the early-season European leg. Whether Verstappen's off-season endurance detours continue to inform his grand prix performances remains a question Red Bull will monitor closely, particularly as the championship battle intensifies