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Verstappen Can Overtake Senna on the All-Time Front Row Starts List

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Verstappen Can Overtake Senna on the All-Time Front Row Starts List

Max Verstappen's title chances in 2026 look remote after a difficult opening three weekends. But records do not require a championship battle, and one significant milestone is quietly within his reach. 

The Numbers Behind the Record 

Verstappen has started from the front row 85 times in his Formula 1 career. Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest qualifiers the sport has ever produced, managed 87 front row starts across his career. Two more this season and Verstappen moves past one of the most respected names in Formula 1 history. 

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Standing between him and Senna on the list is another legend: Alain Prost sits one place ahead of Verstappen right now, meaning a strong qualifying run could see him pass two all-time greats in relatively quick succession. Breaking into the top five on this particular list would place Verstappen alongside Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Sebastian Vettel as the only drivers to have started from the front row more often than either Senna or Prost. 

Hamilton's Record Is a Different Conversation Entirely 

The all-time record, held by Hamilton with 176 front row starts, is not realistically in sight for Verstappen in the near term. Hamilton can add to that total himself this season at Ferrari. But the immediate target of passing Senna and Prost is genuinely achievable, even in a year where Red Bull are the fourth-fastest team and qualifying has been painful. Verstappen's raw one-lap pace has not disappeared. The car is limiting him, but when the conditions are right, the speed is still there. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Ayrton Senna Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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