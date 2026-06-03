Lewis Hamilton delivered his strongest performance since joining Ferrari with second place at the Canadian Grand Prix, a result that has exposed a widening gap to teammate Charles Leclerc and shifted the internal dynamic at Maranello. The seven-time world champion crossed the line 33 seconds ahead of Leclerc, who finished fourth, marking the largest performance delta between the pair this season. Hamilton now sits just three points behind Leclerc in the drivers' championship, raising questions about the Monegasque driver's form ahead of his home race in Monaco.

Simulator decision unlocks Hamilton's pace

According to Italian media reports, Hamilton made a decisive change in his preparation just before the Montreal weekend. The Brit stopped using Ferrari's simulator after concluding that the data generated at Maranello did not correlate with what he was experiencing on track. That call appears to have been vindicated immediately.

Hamilton instead relied entirely on his own feel and the data gathered during the race weekend itself. Sources within the team suggest the shift represented a breakthrough moment for the 39-year-old, who endured what he described as a nightmare start to life at Ferrari last season. His first podium in red has reportedly reinvigorated his belief that he can compete at the front, and he is determined to prove Canada was not an outlier.

Leclerc's 33-second deficit raises alarm

While Hamilton celebrated on the podium, Leclerc faced uncomfortable questions in the Ferrari garage. The gap of more than half a minute to his teammate was the starkest illustration yet of a performance imbalance that has developed over recent races. Leclerc finished fourth, a respectable result on paper, but the manner of it suggested deeper issues with either setup, confidence, or both.

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer noted that Hamilton's pace in the opening sector at Montreal, characterised by tight, technical corners, could be a significant indicator ahead of Monaco. If Hamilton can replicate that form through the barriers of the principality, Leclerc's status as the presumed favourite on home soil may no longer be secure.

Monaco weekend carries added weight

Leclerc has long been regarded as one of the grid's best street circuit specialists, and Monaco represents his clearest opportunity to reassert himself within the team. Yet the pressure has intensified. A three-point deficit in the championship is manageable, but the psychological shift within Ferrari is harder to quantify. Hamilton's resurgence, built on abandoning tools that were supposed to give him an edge, suggests he has found a new level of comfort in the SF-26.

Ferrari now heads to Monaco with two drivers in contrasting form. Hamilton is motivated, confident, and evidently willing to challenge the team's internal processes if they do not serve him. Leclerc, meanwhile, must respond under the scrutiny of his home crowd. How the team manages that dynamic in the tight confines of the Monte Carlo paddock will say much about its championship ambitions in the second half of the season