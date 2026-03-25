user icon
icon

Marko Full of Praise for Verstappen at the Nurburgring and Open to More Races

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Marko Full of Praise for Verstappen at the Nurburgring and Open to More Races

Helmut Marko watched Max Verstappen's NLS2 adventure at the Nurburgring Nordschleife last weekend and came away impressed. The former Red Bull advisor is in no doubt that the outing was a success, even with the disqualification at the end of it. 

A Successful Dress Rehearsal 

Verstappen will compete in the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring in May, and last weekend's race was part of his preparation. Alongside Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, he won the NLS2 race in their Mercedes-AMG GT3 before the team was disqualified hours later for using seven tyre sets instead of the permitted six. Marko was not too bothered by that outcome. Speaking to OE24, he said: "It was impressive to see how he worked his way through the field. Although his team was disqualified, this was essentially a practice run for the 24-hour race, and it was a very successful one." 

More about Max Verstappen Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Apr 2
 Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Apr 3

Is Verstappen Losing Interest in Formula 1? 

The question of whether Verstappen's growing enthusiasm for endurance racing is pulling his attention away from Formula 1 has been a talking point in recent weeks. Marko brushed it off. "He enjoys it, it is similar to last year. He also wants to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Spa at some point. He wants to race all the classics." There is no suggestion from Marko that Verstappen's commitment to Formula 1 has changed. 

The Demo Run That Never Happened 

Marko also revisited a story from a couple of years ago, when he blocked a plan for Verstappen to do a demonstration run in a Formula 1 car on the Nordschleife. He was amused to tell it again. "Yes, that was two years ago. The risk would simply have been too great. If Max is in that car, he knows exactly what the lap record is and he will want to break it." The concern was not without basis. 

Could There Be More Nurburgring Races?

The cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix has left Verstappen free during two NLS race weekends in April. He indicated last weekend that he is open to entering additional races as part of his 24-hour preparation. No decision has been made yet, but the door is clearly open. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar