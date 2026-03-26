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Marko Bypasses Verstappen and Points to Russell as Championship Favourite

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Marko Bypasses Verstappen and Points to Russell as Championship Favourite

Helmut Marko has seen enough of the first two races to make his assessment of the title fight. The former Red Bull advisor is not putting his money on his old driver. He is pointing at George Russell, and the reasoning is difficult to argue with. 

Mercedes Are Simply in a Different League 

Marko spoke to Austrian outlet OE24 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix and was frank about where Red Bull stand relative to Mercedes. "Mercedes are now truly in a class of their own. And they are not even showing everything they have at this point. Antonelli is a genuinely good driver. He has always been fast, and with the experience he now has, he is also making fewer mistakes." 

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Red Bull went into the season as dangerous outsiders according to some pre-season assessments. Two rounds in, that optimism has given way to a more sober reality. Verstappen has a sixth place and a retirement. His teammate Isack Hadjar has been picking up small points where he can. The gap to Mercedes in race pace is real and not easily explained away.

What About Antonelli's Title Chances? 

Antonelli has been widely tipped as a potential champion after winning in China and sitting second in the standings. Marko acknowledged his quality but was careful not to overstate his position in the fight. When asked directly about Antonelli's title prospects, Marko smiled and nodded toward the other side of the Mercedes garage. "Everything points to Russell right now. He has the experience." 

That single sentence sums up the dynamic well. Antonelli is fast, improving rapidly, and has already won a Grand Prix in his second season. But Russell knows how to manage a championship across twenty-four races, how to extract points on difficult weekends, and how to handle the pressure that builds in the second half of a season. Those are qualities that only come with time in the sport. 

For Verstappen, the title picture looks distant. The season is long and Russell still has to prove his credentials at Suzuka this weekend, but the early evidence suggests that 2026 belongs to Mercedes, and that within Mercedes it belongs to Russell.

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Helmut Marko Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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Pos
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Mercedes
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5
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain
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Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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