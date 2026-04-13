Jaime Alguersuari has given a candid account of his complicated relationship with Fernando Alonso during his time in Formula 1. The Spaniard, who raced in the sport from 2009 to 2011, says Alonso was visibly uncomfortable with his presence on the grid, and he thinks he understands why.

Alonso's Territory Was Suddenly Shared

For years, Alonso was the only Spanish driver in Formula 1. When Alguersuari arrived at Toro Rosso in 2009, backed by the Red Bull Academy and with a credible path to a competitive car in the future, he entered what Alonso considered his space. "Fernando felt uncomfortable with my presence. It was his territory. He did not like the fact that I was being sponsored by the Red Bull Academy, with the possibility of getting a good car in the future. I would have handled it differently if it happened now."

Alguersuari never stated that Alonso did anything hostile. The discomfort was more subtle than that: a sense that another Spaniard with resources and backing had arrived and complicated the picture.

A Career That Ended in Confusion

Alguersuari's time in Formula 1 produced some encouraging results before an ending he still cannot fully explain. He finished nineteenth in 2010 and fourteenth in 2011, improving year on year with a car that was never going to challenge for victories. Then the phone call came.

"I would say my career ended in a strange, peculiar way, and I still do not know why. I was at my physical and emotional peak and we were beating superior teams." The call from Franz

Tost came on 16 December, the day after Alguersuari had attended the team presentation in Madrid. "I phoned Helmut Marko to ask if it was a joke. He said it was not."

The timing made the situation worse. By the time he was told his contract was not being renewed, it was too late to negotiate with another team for the following season. "The problem was that I could not accept the situation because they told me so late that I could not sign with another team. It took a while for me to understand that life goes on, but at first I simply did not want to accept it."