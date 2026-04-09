The relationship between Aston Martin and Honda has not started well, but Honda's leadership wants to push back on the narrative that has formed around it. After Adrian Newey went public with pointed criticism of their engine partner during the opening race weekend, Honda boss Koji Watanabe has offered his version of events.

What Newey Said and Why It Stung

Aston Martin and Honda have struggled from the beginning of the season with a power unit that has been slow and unreliable. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll spent the first three races at the back of the field. During the opening weekend, Newey publicly expressed his surprise at Honda's personnel decisions, specifically the departure of experienced Formula 1 engineers from the project. That kind of public criticism from one of the most respected technical minds in the sport carries weight, and it damaged the perception of the partnership.

Watanabe's Response: It Was Normal Policy

Honda's position is that Newey misunderstood what he was seeing. "This is mainly a misunderstanding," Watanabe said. "We have always had a policy of rotating engineers regularly into other projects, such as mass production or new technologies." His argument is that the movement of personnel was not a sign of reduced commitment to Formula 1 but a standard part of how Honda manages its engineering workforce. "For us that was nothing new. We have operated that way for years, but it has taken time to rebuild the organisation. That appears to have been the biggest concern."

The Relationship Is Intact, According to Honda

Watanabe was also keen to address any suggestion that the working relationship between the two organisations is under strain. "We now have a structure that is strong enough and we have the right talent. We are building on that." On the personal dynamic at the top of the project, he was equally reassuring. "The relationship between myself, Lawrence Stroll, and Adrian Newey is good. There is no problem there at all. We will continue to work together to make this project succeed."

Whether the results on track will improve as quickly as Honda's public confidence suggests remains the bigger question. Words are easy. Competitiveness in the 2026 regulations is considerably harder.