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Aston Martin's new offer to keep Alonso from Alpine move

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Aston Martin's new offer to keep Alonso from Alpine move

Aston Martin is working on a new contract proposal to retain Fernando Alonso beyond 2026, according to multiple reports, as the two-time world champion continues to be linked with a surprise return to Alpine. Owner Lawrence Stroll is understood to be leading the effort to secure the Spaniard's long-term future, both inside and outside the cockpit, at a time when the team's competitive struggles have raised questions about whether Alonso sees a credible title window with the Silverstone-based squad.

Alonso opened the door to multiple scenarios during the Barcelona race weekend, sparking fresh speculation about his plans. The 43-year-old remains one of the grid's most coveted assets, and Alpine's continued interest, overseen by advisor Flavio Briatore, has given him leverage as contract negotiations intensify.

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Aston Martin's relationship with Alonso is described as exceptionally strong, built on mutual respect and a shared ambition to challenge for championships once the team's infrastructure investments mature. The new proposal reportedly extends his racing contract and includes a post-retirement ambassadorial position similar to the role currently held by Pedro de la Rosa. With potential management restructuring at Aston Martin, such a position could become available, allowing Alonso to remain integral to Stroll's long-term project even after he steps out of the car.

Alpine's persistent interest

Alpine has not abandoned its pursuit. Briatore, who managed Alonso during both his world championship campaigns at Renault, has been vocal about wanting experience back in the team. The French manufacturer has also been linked with George Russell, but Alonso remains a priority target given his continued pace and ability to develop a car.

For Alonso, the decision will likely hinge on one variable: competitive potential. He has made clear throughout his career that sentiment alone will not dictate his choices. Any team hoping to secure his signature must demonstrate a credible path to race wins and podiums, not just promises.

Aston Martin's performance gamble

That presents Aston Martin with a challenge. The team is enduring a difficult season, and Alonso's Barcelona weekend was another low point. He qualified behind teammate Lance Stroll, a rare occurrence that underscored the car's lack of balance and outright pace. The team is banking on a significant upgrade package later this season to reverse its slide down the midfield order.

If those upgrades deliver, Aston Martin's case becomes far stronger. The team's state-of-the-art factory and wind tunnel are expected to bear fruit as the current regulatory cycle matures, and the 2026 power unit regulations offer a reset opportunity. Alonso has repeatedly said he believes in the project's fundamentals, but belief must eventually translate into lap time.

Decision point approaching

Alpine's appeal, meanwhile, rests on familiarity and Briatore's track record of building competitive teams around Alonso. A return would reunite the Spaniard with the organisation where he won both his titles, albeit under different ownership and structure. Whether Alpine can offer genuine competitiveness in 2026 and beyond remains unclear, particularly given its own struggles to stabilise performance and leadership in recent seasons.

Alonso's next contract will almost certainly be his last as a full-time F1 driver. Aston Martin's willingness to extend both his racing role and secure his future beyond it reflects the value Stroll places on retaining him. Whether that proves enough depends largely on what happens on track over the next few months. If Aston Martin's upgrades fail to deliver, Alpine's interest may shift from background noise to genuine alternative

F1 News Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
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Aston Martin
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