Ferrari chairman John Elkann has publicly thanked Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion delivered his first victory in red at the Spanish Grand Prix. Speaking shortly after the Barcelona race, Elkann described the result as an "emotional moment" for the team and credited months of collective effort both trackside and at the Maranello factory. The win marks a turning point for Hamilton, whose early-season struggle to adapt to Ferrari had raised questions about the timing and fit of his high-profile switch from Mercedes.

Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari was framed as one of the most significant driver moves in recent F1 history, but the opening races offered little evidence of immediate synergy. Barcelona changed that narrative. The British driver controlled the race from the front, delivering Ferrari its first Grand Prix victory of the season and silencing doubts about whether he could recalibrate his driving style to suit the SF-25.

Elkann's statement reflected the internal relief and satisfaction within Ferrari. "Congratulations to Lewis on this beautiful first victory for Ferrari," he said in an official message. "This is an emotional moment and a result that the entire team and all Ferrari fans can be proud of." The tone was deliberate, positioning the win not as an isolated achievement but as validation of a broader organisational effort.

Recognition beyond the driver

Elkann made a point of addressing the wider Ferrari workforce, a move that underscores the political and cultural weight of Hamilton's success. "I want to thank everyone for the determination, the sacrifices, and the collective commitment shown every day," he continued. "Both at the track and in Maranello, I see the same passion and the same Ferrari mentality." The language is carefully chosen. Ferrari's internal culture prizes unity and historical identity, and Elkann's message frames Hamilton's win as proof that the Englishman has been absorbed into that system rather than sitting outside it.

The chairman also extended praise to Ferrari's endurance racing programme, which competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans the same weekend. "My thanks also go to the team that represented Ferrari during the 24 Hours of Le Mans," Elkann said. "They fought under particularly difficult conditions, worked as one unit, and gave everything until the final metres." The dual acknowledgment serves a purpose: it reinforces Ferrari's multi-discipline motorsport identity and deflects any suggestion that Formula 1 alone defines the brand's racing credibility.

What the win means for Ferrari's season

Barcelona represents more than a morale boost. Ferrari entered the European phase of the season trailing its primary rivals in the constructors' standings, and Hamilton's victory offers both points and momentum. The Scuderia has struggled with inconsistency, particularly in tyre management and race execution. Hamilton's experience and calm under pressure were evident in Spain, where he managed the gap to his closest challenger without drama.

Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained challenge or remains an outlier depends on Ferrari's ability to replicate the performance across different circuit characteristics. The team has historically been strong at high-downforce venues, but Barcelona's layout demands a more balanced package. If the SF-25 can maintain competitive pace at upcoming races, Hamilton's integration will look less like a gamble and more like a calculated reset.

Ferrari's forward focus

Elkann concluded his message with a rallying call that has echoed through Ferrari's communications all weekend: "Forza Ferrari." The simplicity is intentional. Ferrari thrives on mythology, and Hamilton's first win in red adds a new chapter to that narrative. For the chairman, the task now is to ensure the team capitalises on the psychological lift. The gap to the front remains significant, but Barcelona has given Ferrari a reference point and Hamilton a foothold. Both will need to be sustained if the season is to shift in the Scuderia's favour