Bernie Ecclestone advises Mercedes to ‘back off’ amid engine controversy

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has found itself at the center of a growing storm as the 2026 season approaches. While the Silver Arrows have emerged as the early favorites following impressive winter testing performances, their success has been overshadowed by a controversial engine "trick" that has rivals calling for immediate FIA intervention. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has now weighed in on the situation, offering the German squad some characteristically blunt advice. 

Fast times spark technical scrutiny 

Mercedes enjoyed highly productive test weeks in both Barcelona and Bahrain, consistently setting some of the fastest lap times while showing remarkable reliability. However, this speed has drawn intense scrutiny toward their power unit. The team is reportedly utilizing a loophole involving engine compression ratios, using specific thermal expansion properties to increase horsepower while the car is at operating temperature. 

While Mercedes maintains that their design is fully legal and provides no unfair advantage, their competitors remain unconvinced. The regulations currently mandate a maximum compression ratio of 16:1 measured at ambient temperature, a standard Mercedes meets when stationary. Rivals argue that the spirit of the law is being circumvented, as the ratio significantly increases once the engine is hot. 

Ecclestone warns of a potential backlash 

Bernie Ecclestone believes Mercedes may have played their hand too early by showing such dominant pace during pre-season testing. In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, he suggested that the team’s current display of strength is only fueling the fire of their opponents' protests. "If your rivals are already protesting against your team and your engine, then you might be better off backing off a bit," Ecclestone remarked. 

The pressure on the FIA is mounting, with Ferrari, Audi, and Honda leading the charge for a rule clarification before the season begins in Melbourne. Even Red Bull, which had initially remained quiet on the matter, now appears to be supporting the other three manufacturers in seeking a ban on the trick. 

A looming decision for the FIA 

The controversy is set to reach a head this Wednesday during a meeting of the F1 Commission in Bahrain. Representatives from the FIA, FOM, and all eleven teams will gather to discuss whether to clarify the technical regulations before the Australian Grand Prix. If the FIA decides to intervene, Mercedes could be forced to alter a fundamental aspect of their engine architecture just weeks before the first race. 

As the paddock prepares for the final test days, all eyes remain on the Mercedes garage. Whether the team heeds Ecclestone’s advice to slow down or continues to push its technical advantage, the outcome of the F1 Commission's deliberations will likely define the competitive landscape for the start of the 2026 era. 

