user icon
icon

Audi Outlines Bold "Challenger to Champion" Plan for 2030

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Audi Outlines Bold "Challenger to Champion" Plan for 2030

During the launch of its debut Formula 1 challenger in Berlin, Audi officially declared its intention to reach the pinnacle of the sport by 2030. The German manufacturer is not entering the sport merely to participate; they have developed a highly structured roadmap to transition from a new entry into a world-championship-winning outfit within five seasons. 

A Three-Stage Ascent to the Top 

Audi’s strategy is divided into three distinct phases: Challenger, Competitor, and Champion. In 2026, the team will start as the Challenger, focusing on establishing efficient processes and fighting for consistent points finishes. They will then transition into Competitors, where the goal is to consolidate their strengths and regularly compete for podium positions. The final stage, Champion, aims to turn Audi into a cohesive, winning machine capable of securing world titles by 2030. 

More about Audi Audi Demands FIA Intervention Over Mercedes Engine Loophole

Audi Demands FIA Intervention Over Mercedes Engine Loophole

Jan 21
 Hülkenberg Labels Audi Teammate Bortoleto a "Machine"

Hülkenberg Labels Audi Teammate Bortoleto a "Machine"

Jan 20

Mattia Binotto, who is leading the project, explained that the immediate goal for 2026 is about perception and behavior. He wants rival teams to view Audi as a serious and formidable competitor from day one. Rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto acknowledged the immense challenge ahead, noting that Audi is building everything—including the power unit—from absolute zero, a task that has taken other major manufacturers many years to master. 

Building from the Ground Up 

The 2026 season marks the first time Audi will compete with its own power unit, having completely taken over the Sauber operations. With veteran Nico Hülkenberg providing the experience and Bortoleto representing the future, Audi is banking on a balanced lineup to guide them through these critical early years. While the 2030 goal is ambitious, Binotto and his team are determined to meet their internal milestones and prove that a German manufacturer can successfully disrupt the F1 status quo.

Photos Audi R26
F1 News Audi

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar