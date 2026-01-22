user icon
Contract Chaos Looms as 17 Drivers Target 2027 Seats

Contract Chaos Looms as 17 Drivers Target 2027 Seats

The 2026 Formula 1 season is expected to be a transformative year on the track, but off-track, it promises to be one of the most volatile transfer periods in the sport's history. A staggering 17 drivers are entering the final year of their current contracts, creating a domino effect that could lead to a complete overhaul of the grid for 2027. With only a handful of drivers secured for the long term, the upcoming season will be a high-stakes audition for nearly every seat in the paddock. 

The Secure Minority 

As it stands, only Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly have confirmed agreements that extend into the 2027 season. This leaves the vast majority of the grid—including established stars and rising talents—facing an uncertain future. The situation has been described as a circus, with rumours already reaching the levels typically seen during the height of the football transfer window. 

Max Verstappen holds the most significant key to the market. Despite his multi-year deal with Red Bull, his management has made it clear that the team must provide a competitive car to ensure the four-time champion stays committed to the project. If Verstappen were to trigger any of his widely discussed escape clauses, it would likely set off a chain reaction that would force every major team to reassess their driver lineups. 

The Age Factor and Looming Vacancies 

Age will also be a critical factor in the 2026 musical chairs. Icons of the sport like Lewis Hamilton, now 41, and Fernando Alonso, 44, both have contracts with Ferrari and Aston Martin that are set to expire. Given their legendary status, their decisions to either retire or seek extensions will determine whether two of the most coveted seats in the sport become available. 

If these veterans choose to step away, it would open the door for a new generation of talent to move into top-tier machinery. With 17 contracts on the line, every race in 2026 will serve as a high-pressure environment where a single mistake could cost a driver their place in the sport. The paddock is bracing for a year where the headlines will be dominated as much by contract negotiations as by the racing itself.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

