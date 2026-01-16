Following several years of instability and controversy surrounding the role of the FIA Race Director, a sense of calm has finally returned to the Formula 1 control room. Rui Marques has successfully completed his first full stint in the position, and perhaps more importantly, he has earned the rare unanimous approval of the grid. In a role that often puts officials at odds with the competitors, Marques has managed to bridge the gap through a philosophy of collaboration and mutual respect.

A Shift Toward Collaborative Officiating

The position of Race Director has been under a microscope since the controversial 2021 season finale. Following the departure of Michael Masi and the subsequent dismissal of Niels Wittich in late 2024, the FIA turned to Marques to provide much-needed stability.

Unlike some of his predecessors who kept a lower profile or adopted a more authoritarian stance, Marques has prioritized working alongside the teams and drivers. He views himself not as an adversary, but as a partner in creating the "spectacle" of Formula 1.

Marques explained that his approach is rooted in the belief that the twenty drivers on the grid are the ultimate experts on track conditions. He acknowledges that since he has never sat in a modern F1 car himself, it would be foolish not to utilize the experience of the athletes. If a driver reports a safety issue or a track problem that isn't immediately visible on the monitors, Marques has made it clear that he trusts their judgment and is willing to base his decisions on their feedback.

Managing the Limits of Driver Requests

While the relationship with the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA)—led by figures like Carlos Sainz and George Russell—is at an all-time high, Marques is realistic about the limitations of his role. He notes that while he listens to every request, it is not always possible to satisfy everyone due to the constraints of the regulations or the physical limitations of the circuits themselves. Safety remains his absolute priority, and the rules must be followed regardless of the collaborative atmosphere.

Despite these challenges, the Portuguese official says he truly enjoys the cooperation with the drivers. The fact that he has been publicly lauded by the GPDA is a testament to the success of his "open-door" policy. As the sport moves into a new era of regulations, having a trusted and respected hand at the helm of Race Control is seen as a vital component for maintaining the integrity and safety of the world's premier racing series.