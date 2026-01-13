user icon
These Are the Dates F1 Teams Will Reveal Their New Cars

Formula 1 teams are preparing for a staggered series of car launches ahead of the new season, with presentations spread across different cities, formats and moments designed to maximise global attention. From traditional unveilings to high-profile marketing events, the launch calendar reflects how Formula 1 has evolved into a year-round spectacle. Several teams have already confirmed when and where their new cars will be revealed. 

Rather than one uniform launch week, fans can expect a rolling build-up toward the first test of the year. 

A Global Approach to Car Launches 

The days when every team unveiled their car at a factory press conference are long gone. Teams now tailor their reveals to branding strategy, sponsors and audience reach. 

Some opt for classic launches with full technical presentations, while others prefer visual reveals that focus more on image than engineering detail. This season’s calendar shows a clear mix of both approaches. 

Red Bull Heads to Detroit 

Red Bull will unveil their new car in Detroit, underlining their continued push into the American market. The choice of location reflects Formula 1’s growing popularity in the United States and Red Bull’s desire to connect with that audience. 

The launch is expected to be a major media event, even if technical details remain limited until testing. 

Audi Chooses Berlin 

Audi will present their car in Berlin, staying close to their German identity while emphasising their long-term vision as a manufacturer team. The launch will focus on the brand’s philosophy and its roadmap toward the future. 

With Audi positioning itself as a major player, the presentation is expected to underline ambition rather than immediate performance promises. 

Cadillac Targets Super Bowl Weekend 

Cadillac are taking a very different approach. The American newcomer will reveal their car during Super Bowl weekend, using one of the biggest sporting events in the world as a platform.

The move highlights Cadillac’s marketing-driven entry into Formula 1. Rather than a traditional unveiling, the focus will be on visibility and storytelling. 

Traditional Teams Keep It Familiar 

Several established teams are sticking closer to tradition, with factory-based launches or controlled studio presentations. These events typically offer more insight into design concepts, even if full specifications remain under wraps. 

Teams remain cautious about revealing too much before testing, especially under strict cost cap regulations. 

Why Launch Timing Matters 

Launch dates are no longer just ceremonial. They set the tone for a season, shape narratives and influence sponsor exposure. 

A strong, confident launch can build momentum. A quiet or delayed one can raise questions, even if performance later proves otherwise. 

Countdown to Testing 

All launches ultimately lead to the same destination. Pre-season testing, where marketing gives way to reality. 

Until then, car reveals remain part theatre, part strategy. For fans, they mark the return of Formula 1’s rhythm. For teams, they are the first public step in a campaign that will only truly be judged once the lights go out. 

