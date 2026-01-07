Aston Martin could be in for a difficult Formula 1 season, despite the arrival of Adrian Newey and major investment behind the scenes. Former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins believes expectations surrounding the team have become unrealistic, warning that even a figure of Newey’s calibre cannot instantly transform results. According to Collins, structural challenges and competitive realities mean Aston Martin may struggle to meet external hopes in the short term.

The team have invested heavily in facilities, personnel and long-term vision, but Collins says progress in Formula 1 rarely follows a straight line.

“One Person Doesn’t Change Everything”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Collins explained why she remains cautious. “Adrian Newey is exceptional, but he can’t fix everything on his own.”

She stressed that success depends on systems, not individuals. “Formula 1 is about teams of hundreds of people working in sync.”

Collins warned against oversimplifying Newey’s impact. “People think he arrives and suddenly the car is fast. That’s not how it works.”

New Facilities Take Time to Deliver

Aston Martin’s new factory and wind tunnel have been widely praised, but Collins believes patience is required. “New infrastructure doesn’t translate to lap time overnight.”

She pointed out that teams often experience a dip during transition phases. “You’re learning how to use new tools. That takes time.”

According to Collins, rivals are not standing still. “Everyone else is developing too. The gap doesn’t wait for you.”

Competition Is Relentless

Collins highlighted how competitive the grid has become. “There are no easy gains anymore.”

She said Aston Martin face pressure from both directions. “The top teams are extremely strong, and the midfield is incredibly tight.”

That reality limits short-term breakthroughs. “Even if you improve, it might not show clearly in results.”

Managing Expectations Internally and Externally

Collins believes expectation management is critical. “If expectations get too high, frustration builds quickly.”

She stressed the importance of internal focus. “The team needs to judge itself by progress, not headlines.”

External noise, she warned, can become a distraction. “That’s when mistakes happen.”

Newey’s Role Is Long-Term

Despite her caution, Collins did not dismiss Newey’s influence. “He will absolutely make a difference.”

However, she framed his impact as gradual. “His ideas will shape future cars, not instantly transform the current one.”

She said Newey’s strength lies in direction. “He helps define where you should go.”

A Reality Check, Not Pessimism

Collins insisted her comments were not pessimistic. “This is about realism.” She said Aston Martin are building something meaningful. “But building takes time.”

As the season approaches, Aston Martin find themselves caught between ambition and reality. With Newey onboard and resources in place, the long-term outlook remains promising. In the short term, however, Collins’ message is clear. Even genius needs time, and Formula 1 rarely rewards impatience.