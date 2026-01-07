user icon
Aston Martin Facing Tough Season: "Newey Can't Fix Everything"

Aston Martin Facing Tough Season: “Newey Can’t Fix Everything”

Aston Martin could be in for a difficult Formula 1 season, despite the arrival of Adrian Newey and major investment behind the scenes. Former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins believes expectations surrounding the team have become unrealistic, warning that even a figure of Newey’s calibre cannot instantly transform results. According to Collins, structural challenges and competitive realities mean Aston Martin may struggle to meet external hopes in the short term. 

The team have invested heavily in facilities, personnel and long-term vision, but Collins says progress in Formula 1 rarely follows a straight line. 

“One Person Doesn’t Change Everything” 

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Collins explained why she remains cautious. “Adrian Newey is exceptional, but he can’t fix everything on his own.”

She stressed that success depends on systems, not individuals. “Formula 1 is about teams of hundreds of people working in sync.” 

Collins warned against oversimplifying Newey’s impact. “People think he arrives and suddenly the car is fast. That’s not how it works.” 

New Facilities Take Time to Deliver 

Aston Martin’s new factory and wind tunnel have been widely praised, but Collins believes patience is required. “New infrastructure doesn’t translate to lap time overnight.” 

She pointed out that teams often experience a dip during transition phases. “You’re learning how to use new tools. That takes time.” 

According to Collins, rivals are not standing still. “Everyone else is developing too. The gap doesn’t wait for you.” 

Competition Is Relentless 

Collins highlighted how competitive the grid has become. “There are no easy gains anymore.” 

She said Aston Martin face pressure from both directions. “The top teams are extremely strong, and the midfield is incredibly tight.” 

That reality limits short-term breakthroughs. “Even if you improve, it might not show clearly in results.” 

Managing Expectations Internally and Externally 

Collins believes expectation management is critical. “If expectations get too high, frustration builds quickly.” 

She stressed the importance of internal focus. “The team needs to judge itself by progress, not headlines.” 

External noise, she warned, can become a distraction. “That’s when mistakes happen.”

Newey’s Role Is Long-Term 

Despite her caution, Collins did not dismiss Newey’s influence. “He will absolutely make a difference.” 

However, she framed his impact as gradual. “His ideas will shape future cars, not instantly transform the current one.” 

She said Newey’s strength lies in direction. “He helps define where you should go.”

A Reality Check, Not Pessimism 

Collins insisted her comments were not pessimistic. “This is about realism.” She said Aston Martin are building something meaningful. “But building takes time.” 

As the season approaches, Aston Martin find themselves caught between ambition and reality. With Newey onboard and resources in place, the long-term outlook remains promising. In the short term, however, Collins’ message is clear. Even genius needs time, and Formula 1 rarely rewards impatience. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

