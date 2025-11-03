FIA considering major Formula 1 rule change for 2026

The FIA is reportedly exploring a significant rule change that could shake up Formula 1 from 2026 onward. According to reports from Motorsport.com Italy, the governing body is evaluating the introduction of mandatory two-stop races, in a bid to make Grands Prix more exciting and unpredictable.

FIA searching for more spectacle

For years, Formula 1’s tire strategies have been a recurring topic of debate. Under current regulations, drivers must use at least two different tire compounds per race, which often results in one-stop strategies that lead to predictable races. Both the FIA and F1’s commercial rights holder, Liberty Media, are keen to inject more action and strategic variety into the sport — and they believe forcing more pit stops could be the key.

What’s being proposed?

The FIA and Liberty Media are expected to discuss the matter during the upcoming F1 Commission meeting. Among the proposals being considered are three main concepts designed to create more dynamic races and greater strategic variation among teams.

Option 1: All three compounds mandatory

The first idea would require drivers to use all three tire compounds — soft, medium and hard — during a race. This rule would add an extra layer of complexity to pit stop strategy, forcing teams to balance tire degradation, track position and pace across a wider range of conditions.

Option 2: Mandatory two stops, flexible compounds

The second proposal focuses on enforcing at least two pit stops per race but removing the requirement to use multiple compounds. In this format, drivers could use the same type of tire throughout the race but would still need to pit twice, keeping strategies open while ensuring more on-track action.

Option 3: Maximum distance per tire set

A third possibility involves introducing a cap on how much of the race distance can be completed on a single tire set — for instance, a limit of 45 percent per compound. This would effectively force multiple pit stops without imposing compound rules, maintaining some freedom while preventing excessively long stints.

Lessons from Monaco and Qatar

Formula 1 has already tested variations of these concepts. During the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year, a mandatory two-stop rule was introduced as an experiment to spice up racing on the notoriously narrow street circuit. However, the outcome was disappointing: many teams deliberately slowed their pace to allow teammates to complete pit stops without losing track position.

A similar multi-stop requirement was also seen at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, although that was introduced for safety reasons due to excessive tire wear.

While no decision has been finalized, the FIA’s discussions indicate that the sport is open to dramatic changes in its quest for more exciting racing — even if it means rewriting one of Formula 1’s oldest strategic rules.