Problems for Audi? ‘Engine Lagging Behind the Competition’

  • Published on 28 Oct 2025 14:43
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Audi will officially enter Formula 1 next year, taking over the Sauber team. The German manufacturer is currently developing its own power unit to replace Sauber’s Ferrari engines — but according to reports, the project isn’t going entirely to plan. 

Audi will keep its current driver line-up for next season, consisting of Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Both drivers have performed well for Sauber this year, sitting ninth and nineteenth in the championship respectively. The team itself is eighth in the constructors’ standings. 

A New Engine for the Team 

The switch from Ferrari engines to Audi power units isn’t just a typical supplier change — it marks Audi’s first time building and supplying its own F1 engine. The company’s new power unit, however, is said to produce around 31 horsepower less than the Mercedes engine, according to the Italian branch of Motorsport.com. 

Next season, there will be five engine manufacturers in Formula 1: Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Red Bull Powertrains-Ford, and Honda. Rumors have long suggested that Mercedes is ahead in its development, and the Italian outlet confirms that the German brand is leading the pack. 

Mercedes Once Again Ahead 

Mercedes has already enjoyed a dominant era, ruling Formula 1 from 2014 to 2020. Since 2022, the team hasn’t been the outright best, but next year could see a major shift once again if the engine advantage proves real. 

Audi’s current power unit reportedly performs similarly to the 2023 Renault engine, which was the weakest on the grid at the time. That doesn’t necessarily mean Audi will be uncompetitive, as chassis and aerodynamics will also play key roles. The engines aren’t final yet, and there’s still room for improvement before the start of the 2026 season. Audi engineers remain optimistic that further refinements will close the gap.

 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

