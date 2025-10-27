FIA Explains Controversial Virtual Safety Car Decision in Mexico

Max Verstappen was left frustrated during the final laps of the Mexican Grand Prix after the FIA deployed a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) just as he was closing in on Charles Leclerc for second place. The timing of the decision caused a wave of backlash online, prompting the FIA to issue a rare statement clarifying its actions.

The Incident That Sparked Controversy

In the closing stages of the race, Verstappen was rapidly catching Leclerc. The Dutchman appeared poised to launch an attack when Carlos Sainz spun entering the Foro Sol stadium section. The Spaniard managed to steer his car safely into the escape road, apparently out of harm’s way — yet race control immediately activated the Virtual Safety Car.

The decision froze the race and effectively ended Verstappen’s pursuit of Leclerc. Fans quickly took to social media, arguing that the call was unnecessary since Sainz’s Williams appeared to be parked securely behind the barriers.

FIA Responds to the Backlash

Late on Sunday evening, the FIA released an official explanation. According to the governing body, the deployment of the VSC was based on reports from track marshals, who had warned race control about a potential fire risk:

“The car of Sainz began to emit smoke, and Race Control received alerts of a possible fire. As a precaution, marshals were instructed to intervene and secure the vehicle, requiring the use of a Virtual Safety Car,” the statement read.

What Really Happened?

Onboard footage from other drivers later showed faint smoke trailing from the rear of Sainz’s car — though the vehicle was already partially behind the barriers. Despite this, the FIA insisted that safety had to come first. The brief deployment allowed marshals to check the car and prevent any potential danger.

Mixed Reactions in the Paddock

While Verstappen himself took the situation in stride — saying, “I’ve benefited from Safety Cars before, so that’s just how it goes” — many fans and pundits felt the FIA’s decision disrupted what could have been a thrilling finish.

For now, the FIA stands by its decision, reiterating that safety protocols will always override the spectacle. Still, the timing of the VSC in Mexico is likely to remain one of the most debated moments of the 2025 Formula 1 season so far.