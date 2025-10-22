user icon
icon

Mexican GP Weather Forecast: What Verstappen and Company Can Expect

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mexican GP Weather Forecast: What Verstappen and Company Can Expect
  • Published on 22 Oct 2025 13:42
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the next round of the World Championship. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is famous for its high altitude, where the thin air makes life tough for engines — and sometimes for drivers too. The weather can also play a key role, and according to Weather.com, the paddock can expect another warm and sunny weekend. 

Friday: Warm and calm start 

The Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday with temperatures around 25°C. The sun will be out for most of the day, though some light cloud cover is expected in the afternoon. During Free Practice 2, when teams focus on their long runs, the air temperature could rise slightly, pushing the track surface well above 40°C. 

More about F1 News Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Oct 31
 Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31

Saturday: The hottest day of the weekend 

Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day. The Mexican sun will be shining bright over Mexico City, heating up the asphalt of the iconic circuit. That could have major consequences for tyre strategy, as the local tarmac is known for low grip and quick overheating. It could play into the hands of teams with better tyre management — particularly Red Bull and McLaren

Sunday: Stable and sunny race day 

Conditions for race day are expected to remain similar. Temperatures should hover between 25°C and 26°C, with a light breeze and clear skies. However, the Mexican weather can be unpredictable — the temperature can spike quickly in the early afternoon, just as the race begins.

Heat challenges and driver preparation 

The high temperatures will once again test driver endurance. Following recent heat warnings, drivers have been given the option to wear cooling vests to prevent overheating. Those who choose not to — including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton — must carry extra ballast to offset any potential weight advantage. 

Verstappen’s Mexican dominance 

For Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, Mexico has been a happy hunting ground. The four-time world champion has won the Mexican Grand Prix five times — in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023 — and will be looking to close the gap on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in this year’s championship battle. 

If history is any indication, Verstappen could once again find himself right at home in the thin air of Mexico City.

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar