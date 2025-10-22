Mexican GP Weather Forecast: What Verstappen and Company Can Expect

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the next round of the World Championship. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is famous for its high altitude, where the thin air makes life tough for engines — and sometimes for drivers too. The weather can also play a key role, and according to Weather.com, the paddock can expect another warm and sunny weekend.

Friday: Warm and calm start

The Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday with temperatures around 25°C. The sun will be out for most of the day, though some light cloud cover is expected in the afternoon. During Free Practice 2, when teams focus on their long runs, the air temperature could rise slightly, pushing the track surface well above 40°C.

Saturday: The hottest day of the weekend

Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day. The Mexican sun will be shining bright over Mexico City, heating up the asphalt of the iconic circuit. That could have major consequences for tyre strategy, as the local tarmac is known for low grip and quick overheating. It could play into the hands of teams with better tyre management — particularly Red Bull and McLaren.

Sunday: Stable and sunny race day

Conditions for race day are expected to remain similar. Temperatures should hover between 25°C and 26°C, with a light breeze and clear skies. However, the Mexican weather can be unpredictable — the temperature can spike quickly in the early afternoon, just as the race begins.

Heat challenges and driver preparation

The high temperatures will once again test driver endurance. Following recent heat warnings, drivers have been given the option to wear cooling vests to prevent overheating. Those who choose not to — including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton — must carry extra ballast to offset any potential weight advantage.

Verstappen’s Mexican dominance

For Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, Mexico has been a happy hunting ground. The four-time world champion has won the Mexican Grand Prix five times — in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023 — and will be looking to close the gap on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in this year’s championship battle.

If history is any indication, Verstappen could once again find himself right at home in the thin air of Mexico City.