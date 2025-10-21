Updated Schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend as the paddock heads south from Austin to Mexico City. After last week’s Sprint format at the Circuit of the Americas, the Mexican Grand Prix will return to a more traditional weekend structure — but fans should be prepared for some very late-night sessions.

The season enters its final stretch

With the end of the season fast approaching, every race is becoming crucial in the fight for both titles. This weekend’s event will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a venue where Max Verstappen has enjoyed great success in the past. The Dutchman has often thrived in the thin air of Mexico City, where the altitude plays a key role in car performance and tire management.

Late-night action for European fans

Just like in Austin, European fans will once again have to stay up late to catch the action. The Mexican Grand Prix will start at 21:00 (Dutch time) on Sunday night, with qualifying wrapping up around midnight the day before. The second practice session on Friday will be the latest of the weekend — ending at 01:00 in the morning for viewers in the Netherlands.

Session times (Dutch time):

Friday, October 24

● Free Practice 1: 20:30 – 21:30

● Free Practice 2: 00:00 – 01:00

Saturday, October 25

● Free Practice 3: 19:30 – 20:30

● Qualifying: 23:00 – 00:00

Sunday, October 26

● Grand Prix of Mexico: 21:00

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, Formula 1 is available via Viaplay and F1 TV Pro, both paid streaming services offering live coverage, pre- and post-race analysis, and exclusive behind-the-scenes features.

For those looking for free-to-air coverage, the German broadcaster RTL still holds a sublicence to air select races and qualifying sessions on public television. However, RTL has confirmed it will not broadcast the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend — meaning Dutch fans will have to rely on Viaplay or F1 TV Pro to follow all the action from Mexico City.