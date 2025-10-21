user icon
Updated Schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix

Updated Schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix
  Published on 21 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  By: Bob Plaizier

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend as the paddock heads south from Austin to Mexico City. After last week’s Sprint format at the Circuit of the Americas, the Mexican Grand Prix will return to a more traditional weekend structure — but fans should be prepared for some very late-night sessions. 

The season enters its final stretch 

With the end of the season fast approaching, every race is becoming crucial in the fight for both titles. This weekend’s event will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a venue where Max Verstappen has enjoyed great success in the past. The Dutchman has often thrived in the thin air of Mexico City, where the altitude plays a key role in car performance and tire management. 

Late-night action for European fans 

Just like in Austin, European fans will once again have to stay up late to catch the action. The Mexican Grand Prix will start at 21:00 (Dutch time) on Sunday night, with qualifying wrapping up around midnight the day before. The second practice session on Friday will be the latest of the weekend — ending at 01:00 in the morning for viewers in the Netherlands. 

Session times (Dutch time): 

Friday, October 24 

● Free Practice 1: 20:30 – 21:30 

● Free Practice 2: 00:00 – 01:00 

Saturday, October 25 

● Free Practice 3: 19:30 – 20:30 

● Qualifying: 23:00 – 00:00 

Sunday, October 26 

● Grand Prix of Mexico: 21:00 

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix in the Netherlands 

In the Netherlands, Formula 1 is available via Viaplay and F1 TV Pro, both paid streaming services offering live coverage, pre- and post-race analysis, and exclusive behind-the-scenes features.

For those looking for free-to-air coverage, the German broadcaster RTL still holds a sublicence to air select races and qualifying sessions on public television. However, RTL has confirmed it will not broadcast the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend — meaning Dutch fans will have to rely on Viaplay or F1 TV Pro to follow all the action from Mexico City. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

