user icon
icon

Updated Schedule for the United States Grand Prix

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Updated Schedule for the United States Grand Prix
  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend for the United States Grand Prix — and it promises to be a busy one. The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will host a Sprint weekend, meaning the schedule looks quite different from a traditional Grand Prix. With qualifying, sprint sessions, and the race itself spread across late-night hours for European fans, it’s shaping up to be a test of endurance both on and off the track. 

A late-night weekend for European viewers 

After a series of Europe-friendly races in recent months, Formula 1 returns to a time zone that will keep fans up well past midnight. The weekend kicks off on Friday, October 17, with the first and only practice session followed by the Sprint Shootout. The latter doesn’t wrap up until around 12:14 a.m. (Dutch time) — turning the opening day into an all-nighter for viewers across Europe. 

More about F1 News Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Oct 31
 Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31

On Saturday, October 18, the Sprint race begins at 7:00 p.m., followed by the traditional qualifying session starting at 11:00 p.m. and finishing around midnight. The main event — the United States Grand Prix — gets underway on Sunday, October 19 at 9:00 p.m. (Dutch time). If safety cars or incidents stretch the race, it could easily run deep into the night. 

Full Dutch-time schedule 

Friday, October 17 

● Free Practice 1: 19:30 – 20:30 

● Sprint Qualifying: 23:30 – 00:14 

Saturday, October 18 

● Sprint Race: 19:00 – 19:30 

● Qualifying: 23:00 – 00:00 

Sunday, October 19 

● United States Grand Prix: 21:00 

How to watch the U.S. Grand Prix 

In the Netherlands, Formula 1 is available via Viaplay and F1 TV, both paid streaming services. For many Dutch fans, free options are limited this weekend. German broadcaster RTL, which holds a sublicence to air selected races, will not be showing qualifying, the

sprint, or the main race live from Austin. That means viewers hoping to watch the action without a subscription will have to sit this one out. 

With its thrilling layout and passionate fans, COTA is set to deliver another spectacular weekend — but European supporters will need coffee, patience, and dedication to keep up with every lap under the Texan night sky.

 

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar