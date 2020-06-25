Imola boss urges F1 to consider Italy triple-header in 2020

Imola’s circuit boss Uberto Selvatico Estense has urged Formula 1 to consider his track on the 2020 F1 calendar as part of an Italian triple-header.

In April, F1 announced its plans to begin the season in July, before the opening eight races of the campaign were announced earlier this month.

The eight races conclude at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, with F1 currently working to add more events to the calendar. It's likely that more grands prix in Europe will follow.

Mugello and Imola have been tipped as tracks that could take up a slot in the calendar, with both tracks seeing F1 action this week.

On Tuesday, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc drove the Ferrari SF71-H around Mugello for a test day, while AlphaTauri conducted a filming day with two cars at Imola on Wednesday.

Imola, which last held an F1 race in 2006, is now determined to bring a world championship grand prix to the track in 2020, according to Uberto Selvatico Estense.

“Imola has F1 in its DNA and on this track the history of F1 has taken place, it must not be forgotten and we must be rightly proud of it,” he said.

“Looking ahead, and with an eye to the local economy in this serious moment of crisis, our goal is to bring back the top series to Imola’s circuit from this year.

“The most logical and most suitable solution for F1 fans from all over the world would be to use circuits with great media impact, as Imola certainly is. Perhaps together with Monza and Mugello, for a legendary national triple.

“We started since April of this year working with great dedication and passion on this hypothesis, together with the local and regional institutions and the FOWC, and we hope that the national sports authority will also support our candidature for this season.”

While Imola has history with F1, Mugello has never hosted an F1 race event.