Schumacher racing suit among items up for bid at FIA auction

The race-worn Ferrari suit used by Michael Schumacher at the 1998 Spanish Grand Prix is among the F1 memorabilia that is being put up for the FIA's #RaceAgainstCovid auction.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the IFRC's fight against the coronavirus. Earlier this month, the FIA confirmed initial items that were up for sale, including a Toyota 2009 F1 car.

Since then, a number of new F1-associated pieces have been donated to the auction.

These include signed race helmets from current F1 drivers Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Esteban Ocon as well as racing suits from Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button, Lando Norris, Felipe Massa and Tom Kristensen, to name a few.

As well as driver items that have been put up for bidding, other uploads include a simulator day with Scuderia Ferrari and BMW Motorsport Formula E, a McLaren MP4-24 show car, a front bumper from a Peugeot 208 WRX and a Sauber C35 front wing.

92 lots have so far been confirmed, with bidding opening on Monday, June 15. The auction, which is online-only, will close next Monday, on June 22.

All lots can be found by clicking here.