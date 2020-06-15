user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Andy Cowell steps down as Mercedes HPP managing director

Andy Cowell steps down as Mercedes HPP managing director

  • Published on 15 Jun 2020 16:34
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has announced the managing director of its High Performance Powertrains (HPP) division Andy Cowell will leave his role.

His responsibilities will be distributed among four individuals, with the main focus being on the Formula 1 power unit, the Formula E powertrain and the powertrain development and production of the Mercedes-AMG One.

Cowell will assist with the transition and will to Mercedes-Benz AG on a “major future project until at least early 2021”.

The Briton has overseen the development of the Mercedes power unit, which has played a large part in the Silver Arrows' current run of success in F1.

Cowell took on the role of Mercedes HPP anaging director in 2013, having worked as its engineering and programme director since 2008.

"After 16 enjoyable years working for HPP, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge,” Cowell said.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Markus and Toto in defining the future leadership structure of the company and I have every confidence in the ability of Hywel and the team to lead the company forward.

“It has been an absolute honour to work for Mercedes and especially to be Managing Director of HPP for seven years.

“Thank you to everyone who has provided me with such amazing opportunities and enjoyable challenges, especially Ola Källenius who had the courage to support me back in 2006."

Mercedes has outlined the new leadership of HPP, which will consist of;

Hywel Thomas, who will be appointed as the managing director and will hold direct responsibility for the F1 Power Unit
Adam Allsopp, Project One powertrain director and reporting directly to Markus Schäfer on Project One
- Operations director Richard Stevens and finance and IT director, Ronald Ballhaus.

Mercedes added that Formula E Powertrain chief engineer Pierre Godof “will continue to lead development for the all-electric racing series”.

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff said: "Andy's leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons.

“He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013; I am sure he will enjoy great success in the next challenge he decides to take on.

“Our philosophy has always been that a winning team is a dynamic organisation, and that change is a natural part of every company's development. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team in Brixworth.

“It puts us in a very strong position for the years ahead, as we aim to set new benchmarks in Formula 1 and Formula E."

F1 News Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 433

    hhmmm, not sure what to make fo this.......would this be like Newey departing RBH? It doesn't feel a good thing to me.

    • + 0
    • Jun 15 2020 - 16:50
    • siggy74

      Posts: 158

      mmm, well a big loss of a guy, who steered the engine Development Team....

      Or seen as a change of guard, for a new engine direction and idea`s....

      Looks like he will be working under a hand over program, with Merc until next year...

      Wouldn't be surprised to see him @ AML, Later next year ;p

      • + 0
      • Jun 15 2020 - 17:57

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar