Andy Cowell steps down as Mercedes HPP managing director

Mercedes has announced the managing director of its High Performance Powertrains (HPP) division Andy Cowell will leave his role.

His responsibilities will be distributed among four individuals, with the main focus being on the Formula 1 power unit, the Formula E powertrain and the powertrain development and production of the Mercedes-AMG One.

Cowell will assist with the transition and will to Mercedes-Benz AG on a “major future project until at least early 2021”.

The Briton has overseen the development of the Mercedes power unit, which has played a large part in the Silver Arrows' current run of success in F1.

Cowell took on the role of Mercedes HPP anaging director in 2013, having worked as its engineering and programme director since 2008.

"After 16 enjoyable years working for HPP, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge,” Cowell said.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Markus and Toto in defining the future leadership structure of the company and I have every confidence in the ability of Hywel and the team to lead the company forward.

“It has been an absolute honour to work for Mercedes and especially to be Managing Director of HPP for seven years.

“Thank you to everyone who has provided me with such amazing opportunities and enjoyable challenges, especially Ola Källenius who had the courage to support me back in 2006."

Mercedes has outlined the new leadership of HPP, which will consist of;

- Hywel Thomas, who will be appointed as the managing director and will hold direct responsibility for the F1 Power Unit

- Adam Allsopp, Project One powertrain director and reporting directly to Markus Schäfer on Project One

- Operations director Richard Stevens and finance and IT director, Ronald Ballhaus.

Mercedes added that Formula E Powertrain chief engineer Pierre Godof “will continue to lead development for the all-electric racing series”.

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff said: "Andy's leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons.

“He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013; I am sure he will enjoy great success in the next challenge he decides to take on.

“Our philosophy has always been that a winning team is a dynamic organisation, and that change is a natural part of every company's development. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team in Brixworth.

“It puts us in a very strong position for the years ahead, as we aim to set new benchmarks in Formula 1 and Formula E."