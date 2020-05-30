F1 to stream the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday

Formula 1 has confirmed that the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix will be the next race that it will stream as part of its classic race rewind series.

With the 2020 season put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, F1 has been streaming historic and exciting races from F1's past to keep fans entertained amid these difficult times.

Although the 2019 Brazilian GP was only two races ago, the race was full of jaw-dropping moments that remained talking points all through the winter months.

Heading into the race, Max Verstappen took his second career pole position, edging out Sebastian Vettel by one-tenth of a second.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas lined-up alongside each other on the second row, with the former achieving his sixth world championship at the previous race in the US.

F1 will begin its stream on YouTube at 3 PM BST.