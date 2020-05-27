Hamilton doesn't see limit in his abilities if he 'works harder'

Lewis Hamilton says he doesn't think there is a limit to his abilities if he continues to work 'harder than before'.

In 2019, the Briton picked up his sixth world drivers' championship, moving into a clear second place behind Michael Schumacher on the all-time championship tally list.

Hamilton has dominated the sport in the turbo-hybrid era that began in 2014, taking 51% of all race wins in that time and securing five titles in the last six years.

The 35-year-old is currently out of contract at the end of the 2020 season, but is expected to stay at Mercedes, affirming that winning championships is still his main objective.

“My primary goal is to win world championships, to work well with the team and to come with a more fierce, energised, fitter, more impactful performance as an athlete and a driver,” he said.

“But then you get caught up in the other stuff that comes along, there’s media, sponsor appearances, these kind of things. So you get caught up in what I imagine is like a washing machine or a wave.

“The wave falls and you get in a tumble. You don’t know what’s up, what’s down at some stages through the year.”

Hamilton says that experience helps get through the whirlwind of travelling the world and competing in F1. But despite being in F1 for 14 years, he says that he feels younger than ever.

“There’s no substitute for experience and that’s a real positive for me,” he said. “I feel super young right now, I feel like I’m in my 20s still.

“More so mentally, I’m still the kid I was when I was younger. I just have knowledge and experience that I can add to the talent I had as a kid. If I add that and work even harder, there’s not really a massive limit to where I can go with this.”