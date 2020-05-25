user icon
Hamilton and Vettel would make Mercedes a 'super team' - Ecclestone

  • Published on 25 May 2020 08:48
  • comments 7
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has spoken of the possibility of Sebastian Vettel joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2021, believing that such a driver pairing would create a 'super team.'

Ferrari recently announced that the team and Vettel are to part ways at the end of the season, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz taking his seat for 2021.

MORE: Tost: Vettel can still win championships in F1

MORE: Hamilton: Everyone will be rusty when racing returns

Speaking to RTL, Ecclestone said that the pairing of Vettel and Hamilton was something that would really benefit F1 and its fans and that he could see no problems arising within the team.

“I’d like to see him at Mercedes,” Ecclestone said.  “I’d like to see him against Lewis Hamilton, I think that would be good for Formula 1, good for the sport, good for the people watching.

“I think both of them get along with each other without any problems. It’s not a case of what their egos are, both have super talent. So it would make a super, super team.

“I don’t see any problem with Lewis being concerned at all and I know Sebastian would love to have the opportunity to race against him."

Ecclestone concludes a lack of leadership at Ferrari fault for no titles

Speaking also about why Vettel never managed to win a title during his five seasons with the team, Ecclestone said that he thought it was down to no real leadership in the teams.

Vettel had hoped to find championship success with Ferrari to emulate his hero Michael Schumacher, but as of this season never managed to take a title with the team.

“Michael’s situation with Ferrari was a little bit different because I once said to him, ‘who’s running the team?’ He said ‘I am.’ That’s probably the truth why they’re so successful." Ecclestone added.

“The trouble with Italians, they haven’t really got a lot of leaders…they haven’t got a leader in my opinion. The person in charge of the team is basically a super engineer, he’s been with Ferrari for more than 20 years.”

Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 401

    Love to see that too - its a long shot though and I like the chances of yesterdays Coulthard suggestion better - to Aston Martin.

    • + 0
    • May 25 2020 - 09:30
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 86

    Hohoho....
    The old dog is always right...
    That's the point, Bernie! Seb at Mercedes!
    The ABSOLUTE super team. Greater than Prost-Senna because Seb and Lewis will NEVER become enemies. They deeply respect each other.
    It would be the most amaaaaazing period in F1 history...
    As the GREAT Niki once said, "Bernie is always TWO steps ahead... NOT one. TWO."

    • + 0
    • May 25 2020 - 09:44
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 86

      And, OF COURSE, Ferrari's problem is leadership. NOT the car, NOT the drivers. But the heads of the team. Since the era Brawn and Todt, Ferrari have NEVER had a real and efficient leader. (Once again Bernie is ahead...)

      • + 0
      • May 25 2020 - 09:47
  • f1dave

    Posts: 752

    I would like to see how "team orders" would work with these two.

    • + 0
    • May 25 2020 - 15:52
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,254

    Merc would need a lot of fire extinguishers. That being said, it would be the pair with most world championships ever in F1 between them. Few competitive races should erase the 'respect' nonsense, perhaps by Spanish GP.

    • + 0
    • May 25 2020 - 16:12
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,099

    I'd love it. Merc' would be mad to take the deal, but I'd love it, and it'd be what F1 needs.

    • + 0
    • May 25 2020 - 18:54
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 24

    It would be brilliant to see, but I feel Lewis would crush Vettel.

    • + 1
    • May 26 2020 - 01:02

