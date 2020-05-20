F1 remembers Niki Lauda one year on from his passing

Remembering Niki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BOXUsUHn3K— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 20, 2020
Remembering the great Niki Lauda a year on from his passing. A true legend of our sport and an inspiration to many 🙏#DankeNiki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Cdc1Skwe6— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 20, 2020
...was so lucky to call you my friend.— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) May 20, 2020
Wir vermissen dich, Niki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dp2i6fWXNy
Today, like all #Formula1 lovers, we remember the courage and bravery of the three-times world champion #NikiLauda. Discover the unforgettable legend: https://t.co/OL3YchbhvW pic.twitter.com/fXpnmCXrcK— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 20, 2020
How would you describe Niki in three words? 🤔#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iPIhM7TzTU— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 20, 2020
Already a year ... #DankeNiki #F1 pic.twitter.com/834Ro8rT6e— FIA (@fia) May 20, 2020
Remembering our friend, colleague and 1984 World Champion, Niki Lauda.— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 20, 2020
1949 - 2019 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbSYlK57ET
One year ago, motorsport lost an icon... #RIPNiki 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/h96LZEs8Kw— DTM (@DTM) May 20, 2020
Remembering the great Niki Lauda— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) May 20, 2020
1949-2019#DankeNiki ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aer3PPUGDy
Danke Niki ❤️ https://t.co/psupvjUA9e— Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) May 20, 2020
Your legacy will forever live on.— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) May 20, 2020
Danke Niki. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz1jjB6vFw
Remembering Niki. A champion. A legend. A friend. ❤️ #DankeNiki pic.twitter.com/IYM7Xn83u7— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 20, 2020
A true warrior who will live forever in our hearts and our memories#DankeNiki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qhx1acvJww— Formula 1 (@F1) May 20, 2020
