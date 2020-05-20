user icon
Poll: Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

Poll: Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

  Published on 20 May 2020 11:48
  • comments 2
  By: Fergal Walsh

With silly season for 2021 in full swing, Fernando Alonso has been linked with a return to Formula 1.

A seat has emerged at Renault, the team that the Spaniard won his two world drivers' titles with in 2005 and 2006.

Column: An open seat at Renault - what's in it for Alonso?

But would you like to see the 38-year-old return to a full-time seat following his departure from F1 in 2018? Scroll down and vote in our poll below! 

  • Dert38

    Posts: 233

    nooooooo

    • + 0
    • May 20 2020 - 12:19
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,272

    Alonso is the sports biggest star next to Lewis. Even after a year away from the sport. Of course it would be good for the sport to have Alonso back. I'm sure that makes some people uncomfortable because he's polarizing. Like him or not one thing Alonso isn't is boring.

    • + 0
    • May 21 2020 - 04:44

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

