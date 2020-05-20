Poll: Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

With silly season for 2021 in full swing, Fernando Alonso has been linked with a return to Formula 1.
A seat has emerged at Renault, the team that the Spaniard won his two world drivers' titles with in 2005 and 2006.
Column: An open seat at Renault - what's in it for Alonso?
But would you like to see the 38-year-old return to a full-time seat following his departure from F1 in 2018? Scroll down and vote in our poll below!
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (0)Login to reply
Dert38
Posts: 233
nooooooo
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,272
Alonso is the sports biggest star next to Lewis. Even after a year away from the sport. Of course it would be good for the sport to have Alonso back. I'm sure that makes some people uncomfortable because he's polarizing. Like him or not one thing Alonso isn't is boring.