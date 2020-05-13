user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Massa reveals McLaren looked to sign him for 2010 F1 season

Massa reveals McLaren looked to sign him for 2010 F1 season

  • Published on 13 May 2020 10:55
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Felipe Massa has revealed that McLaren sought his signature to come and race for the Woking-based team in 2010.

At the time, Massa was in his fourth season with Ferrari in Formula 1, and had just come off the back of his most successful year in the sport (2008), winning six races and ending the drivers' championship in second place.

The Brazilian's 2009 season was cut short following an injury in Hungary, however he returned to Ferrari in 2010, remaining there for five more years before switching to Williams.

However, Massa admitted that his career path could have taken a drastic turn in 2010, as he had a conversation with McLaren's former team principal Martin Whitmarsh regarding a move to the squad. 

“McLaren is a great team, especially from my time. They are getting back to a better situation now as well,” Massa told Sky F1.

“But McLaren is always a team that was very strong in Brazil. So if you understand and remember how Senna did [it] and how McLaren was in Brazil.

“So for sure, I would have driven for McLaren. Actually, something that I never said [before], but I had a meeting with Martin Whitmarsh [during] the 2009 season at Monaco. 

“He was interested in getting me to McLaren but I was good with Ferrari, it [my career] doesn't go forward. But definitely, it would have been a nice team to drive [for]. But I was in a really, really good time with Ferrari.”

After moving to Williams in 2014, Massa scored five more podium finishes before retiring completely in 2017. He now competes in Formula E with Venturi, scoring a best result of third at the 2018-19 Monaco ePrix. 

F1 News Felipe Massa McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Pietje2013

    Posts: 7,981

    Thank god that didn't happen!

    • + 0
    • May 13 2020 - 12:15
    • Dert38

      Posts: 226

      hahahaha

      • + 0
      • May 13 2020 - 13:44

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

BR Felipe Massa
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Brazil
  • Date of b. Apr 21 1981 (39)
  • Place of b. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Weight 59 kg
  • Length 1.66 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar