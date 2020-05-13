user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Horner provides insight into Australian GP cancellation process

Horner provides insight into Australian GP cancellation process

  • Published on 13 May 2020 16:02
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has provided an insight into how the process of cancelling the Australian Grand Prix unfolded in March earlier this year.

The season-opening race in Melbourne was called off hours before the first practice session was set to get underway due to coronavirus fears within the paddock.

A team member from McLaren tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the season officially began, leading the Woking-based squad to pull itself from competing in the race.

“If you wind the clock back to the Australian GP, there were about 13 people who showed symptoms of Coronavirus in the paddock, and they all went off to get tested,” Horner wrote in a column for Red Bull.

“All the results were coming back negative. It was people with jetlag, sore throats, colds and that kind of thing. But then one McLaren test came through positive and, before there was a group discussion about it, they took the decision to withdraw from the event.”

Horner admits that at the time, McLaren's reaction felt like “knee-jerk” one, as it was just “one positive case from thousands of people working in the paddock”.

He added: “We called a meeting at the Crown Hotel and got F1’s Managing Director, Ross Brawn, involved. He came and brought the FIA’s Race Director, Michael Masi.”

Horner pushed for Friday track action

Horner says that he suggested Friday's free practice sessions should run as normal, with the situation being assessed on a regular basis regarding the rest of the weekend.

“As the authorities were still happy for the event to go ahead I suggested, as many of us did, that we should run on Friday as planned and re-assess the situation on a regular basis.

“If people showed symptoms then they would be tested, because they were turning them around pretty quickly, and if there were any further cases then we would make the decision on whether we should continue, but at least we would have started the event.

“Given the guidance at the time and the fact that other sporting events were taking place in Australia the same weekend, I pushed to run because there was only one positive test which resulted in a split vote among the teams.

“Ross called the FIA President, Jean Todt, who said he would go with the majority, so it was down to Ross as he had the final vote.

“He said he agreed with my suggestion, to do further tests and evaluate the situation in 24 hours, and he also wanted to get the event rolling.”

Mercedes pulls out, leading to event cancellation

However, in the early hours of Friday morning, Mercedes opted to pull itself from the event, meaning it wouldn't run its works team as well as not supplying engines to Racing Point and Williams.

“My feeling was that if the government and medical authorities felt it was safe for the race to go ahead, then as a race team we were prepared to race.

“But, soon after the meeting had ended, I had a telephone call from Ross at around 3 AM, who said we had a bit of a problem because Mercedes had changed their position. It also meant they would not supply engines to their customers.

“It turned the situation on its head and the eventual outcome changed. As a result, there was little choice for F1 but to cancel the event.”

Since the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, nine further races have been called off as confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced worldwide. 

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • HEINZ

    Posts: 61

    Wow I din't know Mercedes decided not to supply engines to its costumer teams! That's a bit extreme and unfair. Surely a contract is in place that makes them do it, otherwise they can just decide who races and who doesn't...

    • + 0
    • May 13 2020 - 17:45
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,268

    It strikes me as Horner playing politics again and casting a bad light on Mercedes. The reality is that if the Australian GP should have been cancelled sooner. In all likelihood someone would have contracted COVID-19 as a result of their attendance to the event. Just a single case would have been enough to put the entire organization of F1 in hot water.

    Also, Mclaren pulling out over a single incident was not crazy. It was responsible. It showed commitment to the safety of their staff over prize and sponsorship money.

    • + 0
    • May 13 2020 - 19:48
  • Manto02

    Posts: 61

    McLaren not only was responsible, but they had the balls of making their decision without meetings, reunions and politic games. I think if they went to the meeting the other teams would have convinced them to race anyways, you know "there are a lot of money invested, it'll be a big loss if there isn't a race"
    But McLaren basically didn't give to anyone external to the team the chance to reply or make them change idea, they are the only team that did that and have my total respect

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 01:06

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (46)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar