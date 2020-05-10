Who's racing in the Spanish Virtual Grand Prix?

The fifth Virtual Grand Prix event takes place later today, around the Circuit de Catalunya on the F1 2019 game.

The race takes place on the date originally set for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 F1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovianzzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will all take part in the race.

Albon will be looking for a second consecutive win after holding off Leclerc at Interlagos last weekend.

Three professional football players will line up on the grid for the race - Sergio Aguero, Thibaut Courtois and Arthur Melo.

The live broadcast for the Virtual Grand Prix will begin at 6 PM BST on Sunday, May 10th, and will be shown on Formula 1's YoutTube, Twitch and Facebook profiles.

You can find the full driver line-up below;