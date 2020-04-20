user icon
Silverstone open to hosting two consecutive F1 races in 2020

  • Published on 20 Apr 2020 12:11
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Silverstone circuit admits that it is open to hosting two consecutive F1 races this year behind closed doors.

The start of the 2020 season has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the opening nine races of the season called off.

The Austrian Grand Prix on July 5th has emerged as a potential opening round for the championship, which is followed two weeks later by the event in Great Britain.

Stuart Pringle, the managing director of the Silverstone Circuit, confirmed that multiple races is an option for it - but any event would be behind closed doors. 

“We have discussed all sorts of permutations including hosting two races over one weekend and two races over consecutive weekends,” Pringle said.

“I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely.

“F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the world championship is. 

“We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors. The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything.”

With no clear indication yet as to when the season will begin and how the calendar will shape up, Pringle predicts that F1 will flesh out a new calendar in the coming weeks. 

MOREFrench Grand Prix set to be called off following government restrictions

“I think F1 will make a calendar-wide decision in the earlier part of May,” he said.

“They can’t set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races. That timescale would suit us if we didn’t have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public.

“It’s important any discussion of a return to racing is appropriate,” Pringle added. “Otherwise we risk being a distraction to the main message which is stay at home and we don’t want to do that.”

F1 News
Trending news

Replies (2)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 352

    No doubt they can do it but they couldn't contravene UKGov direction - if they say stay at home that's it....... It is highly unlikely the UK will lead the way on opening up, so if we get to a point of UKGov says yes, my view would be a lot of other places would also be open by then. Doctors, ambulances, air ambulances, safety team trackside - this could be awkward - whilst the UK might be 'open' again it could be with restrictions (I think that's a given until we have a vaccine) - so a moral hazard comes into play too - this one's def not easy. I dont see how they can make decisions on this in May - it's WAY too early...

    • + 0
    • Apr 21 2020 - 10:46
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 19

    I say go to Australia and NZ - there is a heap of tracks that could be used and several should not require major works to get them to a suitable level for F1 as already used for other categories. COVID seems to not be such an issue - send everyone there now, do the 14 days iso and then race!

    • + 0
    • Apr 22 2020 - 08:02

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

